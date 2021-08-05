EDITORIAL: Let’s show region’s 4-H youth our support

The sale gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and can be attended in person or online at www.dlms.ca

Ross Stafford, Williams Lake and District 4-H president, said everyone is excited to be gathering in person again for the Williams Lake and District 63rd Annual 4-H Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Another year of hard work will be on display this weekend at the 63rd annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.

The barn set up will begin Thursday at the Williams Lake Stockyards where clubs from Big Lake, Lone Butte, Chimney Valley, Canim Valley, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene, Springhouse, Williams Lake First Nation, Lillooet and Boston Bar will be busy preparing for the five-day event.

Club members are scheduled to show all their projects, from small engines, foods and photography to poultry, horse, swine, lamb and beef as well as demonstrations for gardening, rabbit, aquaculture and outdoor living from Thursday to Sunday.

On Monday the barn will be open for public viewing from noon to 5 p.m., followed by the Parade of Champions at 5:30 p.m. The sale gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and can be attended in person or online at www.dlms.ca.

Congratulations to all the club members and their families, and best of luck on another great show and sale.

