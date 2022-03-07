EDITORIAL: International Women’s Day 2022: Women inspiring women

March 8 is International Women’s Day. It’s a global day to recognize and celebrate women’s and girls’ social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. It’s also a time to raise awareness of the progress made towards achieving gender equality and the work still to be done.

The beginnings of International Women’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th century. It emerged from the activities of labour movements in North America and Europe and reflected a growing call for women’s equal participation in society.

The Government of Canada’s theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022 is Women Inspiring Women.

It celebrates all the women and girls who inspire us by demonstrating leadership in the choices they make in their day-to-day lives to contribute to the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

In our communities throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, girls and women are a vital – and equally important – part of our society. From career women to stay-at-home moms, all our women play an important role in shaping the world we live in.

With the theme Women Inspiring Women, it is a great opportunity to ask ourselves about a woman who has inspired us in our lives.

For me, hands down that would be my mom.

She has taught me by example the value of hard work and the importance of acting with integrity, loyalty and honesty. She is genuine and generous. Her own life has been filled with challenges which she overcame without much support, and with no complaint.

She has always given her children unwavering, nonjudgmental support which in turn has given us the strength to be the people we are today. She is someone I look up to more than anyone else in the world.

Be sure to celebrate a woman in your life who has inspired you. Honour them.

Angie Mindus – Black Press Media

