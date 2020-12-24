Merry Christmas everyone from the <em>Williams Lake Tribune</em> editorial team. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Editorial: Have a safe, calm Christmas

Greetings from the editorial team at the Tribune

The editorial staff at the Williams Lake Tribune wishes all of our readers a very merry Christmas.

By the time this Dec. 24 edition is in your hands, we will have completed nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions being enforced.

Are you ready to give birth yet?

Christmas in 2020 is much different than most.

We cannot gather in groups. We did not attend any Christmas concerts, markets and parties in the days leading up to Dec. 25. If we follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidelines we won’t be getting together for big dinners with friends and family over the holiday either.

Local businesses have adapted to restrictions and our city has provided supplies to help those businesses maintain physical distancing and hand sanitizing precautions.

Williams Lake has not let the pandemic hamper its generosity and shown how great a community we have.

Even when the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre’s wish breakfast was cancelled, locals donated 1,242 gifts for children in need.

Efforts to provide gifts to seniors also received overwhelming responses.

Seniors Christmas Drive launched at Tourism Discovery Centre

As of Monday, Dec. 21, the Salvation Army said so far $52,000 had been donated toward the kettle campaign’s $72,000 goal. Corps captains Sergii and Tatiana Kachanov said one evening in December $30,000 in anonymous donations were dropped off.

Thank you people of the Cariboo Chilcotin for digging into your pockets to make sure others experience some joy or at least receive the basic necessities.

Our office will be closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 27 as we take time to be with our families.

To all the people who will be working or volunteering on Christmas Eve through Boxing Day, including our frontline workers, please know we see you and appreciate your sacrifices.

We’ve got a bit of snow on the ground as we write this, but it’s too early to predict what we will have on Christmas Day. Nevertheless, make sure to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Smile from behind your mask whenever you see others and don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and call someone who is housebound to make sure they are OK.

In the words of Dr. Henry, be kind, be calm, be safe. The novel coronavirus curve has not been drastic in the Cariboo Chilcotin. Let’s hope we can keep it that way.

Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020


news@wltribune.com
OPINION: Hoping for broader support and better days ahead for tourism sector

Caren Pritchard (left) and Maureen Margetts have been busy for the past several years making sure seniors in Williams Lake who may not have family or friends around for the holidays, still receive a gift. (Greg Sabatino photo)
Santa’s elves making Christmases brighter for seniors

“All this one man wanted was an extra-large Batman suit,” Margetts chuckled

Tl’etinqox member Rosaline Harry loves seeing the smiles on children’s faces during the holidays. This is the fourth year she is volunteering to collect Christmas shoeboxes and gift bags for on and off-reserve children and youth. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Gifts from the heart: Tl’etinqox volunteer spreads Christmas cheer

Rosaline Harry delivers holiday shoeboxes purchased by community sponsors

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg, left, and vice-president David Brideau recently learned the legion is receiving $11,919.22 from the federal government and $7,500 from the city of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Legion receives federal, municipal funding in Williams Lake

The funds will help with operating costs

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger (left) accepts a table filled with Christmas gifts for seniors living in the community from Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Alex Gresl as part of the organization’s Spark into Christmas campaign. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce making Christmas bright for seniors

“We needed to do something to brighten everyone’s day,” Glenda Winger said

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

