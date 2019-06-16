EDITORIAL: Happy Father’s Day

Dads come in all shapes and sizes, with varying talents, skills and energy

It’s Father’s Day this Sunday and the possibilities are endless of what to do in Williams Lake.

There’s a bike jam, a fundraising carnival for a Big Lake family and a concert all taking place in Boitanio Park on Sunday, June 16 as well as the annual pow wow out at Sugar Cane.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is the great outdoors to enjoy a picnic, a hike or a boat ride.

They are often portrayed as bumbling on TV, something that is not really fair because many of the world’s dads are tender, great teachers, protectors, mentors, even friends.

READ MORE: 10 facts about Father’s Day

Many men were raised by dads who never showed emotions because it wasn’t the right thing to do.

Other dads in the past endured world wars, often returning home from abroad to resume life after being exposed to horrific experiences.

Today there are dads who take paternity leave, dads who carry babes in snugglies, and dads who stay at home to care for their children while moms return to work.

We all have personal memories of the dads who raised us.

Some might be good memories, others might not be, but in the end dads are human just like us all.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in the Williams Lake area.

Whether you take in one of the many events on Sunday or enjoy something on your own with your family, enjoy.

This day only comes once a year.

-Williams Lake Tribune

