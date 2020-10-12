The views are beautiful in the Springhouse area along Dog Creek Road this fall. (Angie Mindus photo)

EDITORIAL: Giving thanks

We have a lot to be thankful for

With Thanksgiving weekend coming up, our editorial department paused to share things to be thankful for.

It was awesome to see the City will go ahead with Halloween fireworks this year. We know for a fact how much people appreciate this event as we have thousands and thousands of people watch it every year on our Facebook live video, both current residents and former ones from all over North America.

After a wet summer, and COVID-19 strain, it has been a real blessing to have a warm and colourful autumn. The weather has been uplifting of our spirits and provided ample opportunity for safe outdoor exercise and spectacular views.

Parents of hockey and school-aged children have appreciated everyone’s efforts to have children feeling some sense of normalcy this fall.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving hampers

Volunteers with a number of organizations as well as staff of SD27 have stepped up to the plate to carry a heavier load due to COVID-19 precautions in order to ensure our children are safe.

The outpouring of love and community support seen last weekend at the Ben Judd memorial procession that departed from the Stampede Grounds and wove through town was something to witness.

We haven’t seen people grieve publicly since the start of the pandemic and it was clear that Ben Judd meant a lot to a lot of people.

Enjoy Thanksgiving everyone. Make sure to get out and take in the Cariboo-Chilcotin and keep safe.

— Williams Lake Tribune

RANCH MUSINGS: Technology and visions for the future in food and agriculture

