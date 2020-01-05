EDITORIAL: Envisioning 2020

With a new year upon us it’s tempting to find ways to slip ‘2020’ into a witty saying that will encompass hopes for the future.

Whether it is ‘here’s to having better vision’ or ‘seeing more clearly in the year to come,’ you can actually have a bit of fun with no harm done.

Sometimes in the darkness of early January it can be difficult to look out into the coming year with a feeling of renewal.

People are expending energy just to keep warm or making sure friends and neighbours aren’t feeling cabin fevered.

Even getting outside can be a bit of challenge, especially if roads and sidewalks are icy.

As today, Jan. 5, is the last of the holiday break, many of us will be getting in gear for the return to routines, especially people with school-aged children.

READ MORE: Enjoying our winter

During the last city council meeting of the year, Coun. Scott Nelson said there will be good things to come in 2020 for Williams Lake, but provided no details. It will be interesting to see what he was hinting at.

Last year we saw some big projects completed such as Highway 97 near Sugar Cane and the Toop Road intersection, the opening of Vantage Living’s Cariboo Place and the completion of the rebuild of Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill.

So far we haven’t heard of any new big construction projects for 2020, other than the hospital upgrade moving to the next stage where interested building teams can inquire.

The Cariboo Chilcotin is varied with different types of landscapes and inhabited by unique and diverse people.

Here at the Tribune we are privileged to write about our area and we look forward to covering news and events during the next 12 months.

Hopefully it will be a good year for our community, one that we can look back on fondly and say we could not have predicted such a great future, even though it is 2020.

– Williams Lake Tribune

