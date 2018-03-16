Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and longtime resident Shirley Crosina cut the cake during the city’s 89th birthday celebration Thursday afternoon that was marked at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin’s home inside the Tourism Discovery Centre. Many city and Cariboo Regional District dignitaries and residents were in attendance for the celebration. (Greg Sabatino photo)

EDITORIAL: Eighty-nine and still going strong

City celebrates 89th birthday

A lovely cake, surrounded by smiling, longtime friends marked the City of Williams Lake’s 89th birthday Thursday.

The event, held in the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin at the Tourism Discovery Centre, brought local dignitaries and residents out for the celebration.

At 89 years young, the city has lots to celebrate.

Coming up next week, Williams Lake is poised to host the 2018 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships. It is expected it will be another great celebration and opportunity to show off our community. Players and their families coming in for the tournament will undoubtedly visit our stores and local restaurants, and we welcome them as a part of our community for the week.

If you are a hockey fan, there’s nothing quite like provincial championship hockey. We encourage everyone to head down to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to take in a game or two and cheer on the girls, who hope to bring home the gold and hang a championship banner from the rafters in the lakecity.

What does it mean to turn 89? We hope we’re a little bit wiser, a little more patient and have a greater vision for our city for the future.

As the city and the regional district continue to recover from the difficulties of 2017, we will need those traits more than ever as we push forward.

What kinds of things are we getting for our birthday?

For starters, a $125 million hospital upgrade is a pretty nice gift.

Our real estate market remains strong, as do our core industries of agriculture, mining and forestry.

It looks like we’re just getting better with age.

– Williams Lake Tribune

