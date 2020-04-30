John Shirley of Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement and Daiba Jameson of Dawson Road Maintenance control access to a temporary road created at 150 Mile House for residents of Borland Valley last week who were impacted by flooding. The main access has since been restored. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Editorial: Ebb and Flow

Our region came together during the 2017 wildfires, and we have again now for floods

We at the Tribune have been taking a front row seat as the Cariboo experiences massive flooding. We visited the river valley with the City’s director of municipal services Friday to see first hand the road washout there.

Last week we toured the 150 Mile Area where a property was completely surrounded by water on Pigeon Road, saw equipment shoring up the banks of Borland Creek behind Marshall’s Store and travelled on a temporary road that was installed behind Chemo RV through the 150 Mile Ranch for residents.

Williams Lake Indian Band saw Borland Creek veer drastically from its original flow, washing out Mission Creek Road and threatening the community’s water treatment plant.

As Borland Creek, the San Jose River and its tributaries all flow to Williams Lake, the level of the lake rose almost four feet in less than 48 hours.

Read More:No time for April fools

Dozens of residents accessed sandbags by the 100s the City provided as a precaution a few days before.

Things got personal for our City on Thursday when the level of the Williams Lake creek began to rage toward what would become a one-in-two hundred year flow in the river valley.

Worse fears were realized on Monday morning when a sewer line ruptured. The Province has come to the City’s aid financially as the push is on to stop raw sewage from entering the Fraser River.

Residents have been using as little water as possible to help slow down the flow.

Contractors are working around the clock to try and build a new access road into the river valley.

Read More: Williams Lake contractors armour sewer lagoon, averting potential large sewer breach

During an aerial tour of the site Tuesday we could see multiple excavators, rock trucks, even workers on ATV in the area.

Our region came together during the 2017 wildfires, and once again this emergency is seeing many people working together in what our local MOTI manager Todd Hubner said is a dynamic and fluid time.

Williams Lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOREST INK: Positive aspects of wood gas production

Just Posted

FOREST INK: Positive aspects of wood gas production

Many materials which we were once considered a liability that cost a lot of money to dispose of are now being competed for

COVID-19: Tsilhqot’in, Ulkatcho families benefit from Yeqox Nilin Justice Society visa cards

The cards valued at $100 were distributed Wednesdsay morning.

Editorial: Ebb and Flow

Our region came together during the 2017 wildfires, and we have again now for floods

MOTI to monitor area below Highway 20 bridge after sinkhole discovered

The sinkhole was filled in Dawson Road Mainetance on April 29.

Evacuation alert lifted for 150 Mile House Borland Creek area

Evacuation orders also changed to alerts for Hawkes Creek areas on Likely and Horsefly Roads

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Virtual program helps more than 100 Indigenous families access primary care

The First Nations Health Authority has rapidly deployed its Virtual Doctor of the Day Program

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Most Read