Editorial: COVID strain

Let’s support our health care workers

For the second time in as many weeks, first responders circled Cariboo Memorial Hospital Sunday evening, Sept. 19, to pay tribute to, and lift spirits of health care workers inside.

We witnessed this at the beginning of the pandemic, which seems like a lifetime ago. During those drive-by and pot-banging salutes to health care workers we all seemed united in supporting our critical workers and just surviving COVID-19 – apart but together. Hospital staff were busy then preparing for the worst but for the most part, our region got off better than others in terms of case counts and deaths.

We haven’t been so lucky during this fourth wave, and that intense strain showed on the faces of our exhausted hospital workers, who wiped away tears during the brief moment they stepped outside the emergency room to wave at the trucks going by.

It could be sheer exhaustion from the work that had them emotional. But, you know, it probably doesn’t help if they have read any of the disparaging comments on social media targetting healthcare workers, government officials and really anyone these keyboard-warriors can get their hands around.

Unfortunately those voices often drowned out everyone else, especially in the absence of any real information from the health authorities. We hear rumours of COVID-19 patients being sent out, or even dying because of the virus, but that information is impossible to come back through official channels.

We should be able to hear at least some of the experiences from health care workers. We should know how strained our system is in a way that makes this experience real, and not just something that can be spun or denied.

B.C.’s health ministry is transferring severely ill COVID-19 patients from the Northern Health region to southern hospitals to deal with significantly higher rates of infection and the pressure on smaller facilities.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
LETTER: There is something odd about the new Toop intersection

Just Posted

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
City of Williams Lake’s resolutions endorsed at UBCM

Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake is closed to visitors until Oct. 1 due to an exposure event of a person being infectious for COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Deni House closed to visitors due to COVID-19 exposure, not an outbreak

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, centre, is presented a plaque containing an apology from North District RCMP Supt. Warren Brown for the RCMP’s role in the residential school era. Presenting the plaque are Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Myron Friesen, second from right) with members of the detachment’s First Nations constables Adam Hildebrandt, left, James Bos and Kevin Neufeld, right, on Tuesday, Sept. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
North District RCMP extend apology for role in residential schools era

(Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Slo-Pitch season wraps up with 22-team tournament