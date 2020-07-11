This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

EDITORIAL: Coronavirus limits the right medicine

Opening up the economy a risk with cases overall still not under control

Cautious optimism. It’s a highly overused term, but aptly describes the current sentiments in B.C. with the Coronavirus situation.

The measures we’ve been taking to prevent the spread of the virus appear to be working, but we can’t let our guard now and assume life can go immediately go back to normal or we risk bearing the consequences.

We’re seeing what’s happening in many areas of the Unites States right now where restrictions seemingly were relaxed too soon and there’s been a surge in cases. We don’t want to follow that same path and find ourselves suddenly right back at Square One.

Read More: B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

It’s interesting how it’s been said from the very beginning that the Coronavirus does not know borders, but in many ways it does as a result of whatever actions have been taken by health officials in the various U.S. states and in Canadian provinces.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has forged a path and, while there’s been some disagreements, the plan is generally keeping things going in the right direction.

Since we’re really into uncharted territory, the exact specifications of Phase 2 or 32 or whatever it is tend to be confusing. The U.S. is in a different mode, creating even more refined phases within each state.

The bottom line is the health professionals who know best are trying to provide precise direction and the social distancing aspect is a major component that must be followed. As to what businesses can open up when and how the different sectors go about it, that’s really a trial and error process subject to change at any time.

As we head into the three-and-a half month mark (is that really all it is?) since the economy shut down and countless jobs were sacrificed to avoid massive illnesses, it’s all becoming very tiresome to many. But, again, short term pain for a long term gain has to be the focus and the Coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon.

We have to remain vigilant and, at this point, logic is steering us toward keeping the border with the U.S. closed for at least the remainder of the year, rather than looking at a further reopening in July. The skyrocketing U.S. cases mean we can’t take any chances.

– Black Press Media

