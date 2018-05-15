EDITORIAL: Clean up your act

If you are out on local roads this May long weekend, you can be sure to spot many animals and lots of litter lining the local ditches. Angie Mindus photo

Receding snow from the long winter season has given way to springtime greens and other things along local roadways.

It is a pleasure take a drive in to the countryside these days where you will find an abundance of wildlife taking advantage of the fresh grass and dandelions ripe for the picking — everything from deer and moose, to bear and a variety of waterfowl are easily viewed for those who take the time for a leisurely drive.

Unfortunately, another sight along the roads less travelled, and even the most frequently travelled roads, are that of cans, cups and plastic bottles littering the ground. In some areas you may almost be able to walk from can to can without even touching the ground.

Cans in the ditches are certainly nothing new — some people do enjoy the springtime exercise and extra money picking up cans after the snow melts. But in reality, most of that litter thrown out of vehicles just stays there. It’s not recycled. And if it’s glass, it could even light a fire in the hot summer months.

Looking at all the tossed beer cans really does make one wonder if that many people drink and drive, or is it just a few who make the mess?

Whatever the case may be, throwing garbage out your vehicle for others to deal with is really a despicable habit and one that should have been curbed a long time ago. So is drinking and driving.

Let’s do our part to keep our area clean, and safe this May long weekend.

– Williams Lake Tribune