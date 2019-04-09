EDITORIAL: Celebrate our volunteers

National Volunteer Week April 7-13 is a time to celebrate and thank Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers.

This year’s theme is: “The Volunteer Factor – Lifting Communities.”

Right here in Williams Lake we’re fortunate to play host to so many, and have such a variety, of organizations, clubs, associations, teams, groups and more.

It’s cliché, but it’s said volunteers are the lifeblood of the community, and that phrase certainly holds true in the Cariboo.

All of those organizations would likely cease to exist, or function in a well-oiled manner, without volunteers, and Williams Lake and the Cariboo would be a much less lively place to live.

Volunteers help organize community events, fundraise for special causes, help tidy up our streets and roadways, deliver community policing programs, and much, much more. They do it all for the love and betterment of their communities.

Often volunteerism is a generational thing, where three generations from one family help out with an organization.

In the spirit of volunteering, the Tribune’s very own Monica Lamb-Yorski is spearheading a city-wide garbage pick up event on Saturday, May 11.

Lamb-Yorski will also be challenging all of our local schools to take part in the pick up the day prior, on Friday, May 10, should they wish to participate.

She said hopefully the event will gain traction and become an annual exercise in the community.

