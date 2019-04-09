EDITORIAL: Celebrate our volunteers

This year’s theme is: “The Volunteer Factor - Lifting Communities.”

National Volunteer Week April 7-13 is a time to celebrate and thank Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers.

This year’s theme is: “The Volunteer Factor – Lifting Communities.”

Right here in Williams Lake we’re fortunate to play host to so many, and have such a variety, of organizations, clubs, associations, teams, groups and more.

It’s cliché, but it’s said volunteers are the lifeblood of the community, and that phrase certainly holds true in the Cariboo.

All of those organizations would likely cease to exist, or function in a well-oiled manner, without volunteers, and Williams Lake and the Cariboo would be a much less lively place to live.

READ MORE: National Volunteer Week: celebrate the value of volunteering

Volunteers help organize community events, fundraise for special causes, help tidy up our streets and roadways, deliver community policing programs, and much, much more. They do it all for the love and betterment of their communities.

Often volunteerism is a generational thing, where three generations from one family help out with an organization.

In the spirit of volunteering, the Tribune’s very own Monica Lamb-Yorski is spearheading a city-wide garbage pick up event on Saturday, May 11.

Lamb-Yorski will also be challenging all of our local schools to take part in the pick up the day prior, on Friday, May 10, should they wish to participate.

She said hopefully the event will gain traction and become an annual exercise in the community.

– Williams Lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTERS: Truckloads of roses for the life-saving response

Just Posted

Cariboo Fire Centre announces Category Three fire ban in effect April 15

Prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019, or until the public is otherwise notified.

BREAKING: Williams Lake RCMP on scene of residence in Dog Creek Road area

Police assisting the BC Coroners Service

Elders stuck on road overnight prompts road closure and broader conversation on jurisdiction

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation chief speaks out on road issues in Dog Creek area

PHOTO: Moose on the loose

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Cariboo-Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit receives funding to 2020

Insp. Jeff Pelley said the unit has complemented the detachment’s resources

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Most Read