EDITORIAL: An Easter in the Cariboo like no other

As we head into the Easter weekend, Thursday April 9 marks the end of four weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our province.

In advance of the weekend, the City reminded residents in a news statement Tuesday to remain committed to social distancing.

Acknowleding that means making changes in everyday routines to minimize close contact with others, the City urged people to stay home as much as possible, delegate one family member to grocery shop once a week, work from home if possible and continue to socialize virtually or by phone with friends and family.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, continue to emphasize there are still tough times ahead.

British Columbians can help to flatten our curve and protect our communities by staying home as much as possible, continuing to follow physical distancing measures when out, and importantly, continuing to support loved ones and others in our communities, they noted in a joint statement Monday.

They did say it is encouraging to see the overall rate of new cases in B.C. levelling off, but there are also new outbreaks in the community and with vulnerable individuals.

Read More: Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

Positive aspects of the pandemic are the fact governments are working together, community members are stepping up to the plate to sew masks, deliver groceries and prescriptions for others through a group called DASH, and organizations such as the Salvation Army are identifying who needs food, shelter or safe haven.

Health care providers are ready, Cariboo Memorial Hospital is prepared and ready to deal with the virus if and when it arrives.

Easter 2020 will be like no other. Grandmas used to hosting big dinners will not. Children enjoying neighbourhood egg hunts will not be allowed. Religious communities will not be able to gather to celebrate the season and businesses that normally benefit from tourism will not see that materialize.

Long weekends are about spending time together with loved ones, something many residents have been doing consistently since pandemic precautions were put in place.

If there’s someone you know who’d appreciate an Easter chocolate dropped on their door step, or a phone call because they don’t have the internet, don’t hesitate.

COVID-19 is drawing us all out of our comfort zones into an unknown future. We have each other and are learning that more and more as each day unfolds.

Read More: COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Stay safe, stay home, but don’t forget to take advantage of the wide-open social distancing spaces we have here in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

-Williams Lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWilliams Lake