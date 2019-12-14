In this week’s editorial the Tribune imagines what the implications would for a town where its residents chose to only shop local at Christmas time. (Black press file photo)

EDITORIAL: A community Christmas story

Imagining a town where people shop locally

Once upon a time there was a community that supported its local shop owners by purchasing presents from them at Christmas time.

The only parcels that arrived in the mail in November and December were presents — not the result of online shopping.

Businesses were able to thrive, even when a mine in the community was closed and forest industry curtailments were part and parcel of the local economy.

By the time the middle of December arrived, local residents were sharing success stories about the unique gifts they found locally and how much they appreciated being able to do all the shopping in town.

When volunteers from community auctions or graduation events came around soliciting donations, store owners remembered how those same volunteers had been in Christmas shopping earlier that year and felt really genuine about giving back in return.

As this type of shop local mentality grasped hold of residents they began thinking about Christmas shopping earlier each year.

If there was something they could not find in the town, they talked to store owners to see about bringing that particular item in.

This type of serendipity evolved into a Christmas spirit that was noticed by visitors and residents alike, causing the mayor to declare the town as “Grinchless.”

Read more: COLUMN: Avoid the online temptation and buy local

– Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
COLUMN: Avoid the online temptation and buy local

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: A community Christmas story

Imagining a town where people shop locally

Bowlers land medals at youth 5-pin zone championships

Cariboo Bowling Lanes in Williams Lake was bustling with activity last Sunday

Christmas comes early to the Salvation Army in Williams Lake

City Furniture has donated all the food for the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner

Williams Lake rallies to help with dog’s surgery costs

Dobby, 6, needs perineal hernia surgery, owner cannot afford the vet bill

MP Todd Doherty ‘disappointed’ with Conservative leader’s resignation

It came as a shock, Doherty told the Tribune

VIDEO: These are the top toys this Christmas, B.C. toy experts say

Consider the play value of a game, staff at Toy Traders say

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments

The Conservatives have a Toronto convention already scheduled for April

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Most Read