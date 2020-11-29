Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seed potatoes were in high demand, however, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has managed to help harvest and donate excess vegetables to local food banks. (Photo submitted)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seed potatoes were in high demand, however, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has managed to help harvest and donate excess vegetables to local food banks. (Photo submitted)

DOWN TO EARTH: Veggies for all continues despite challenges

With a pandemic upon us, food security was top of mind

Amber GREGG

Special to the Tribune

Each year the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) partners with local farms to harvest excess veggies to be donated to local food banks. The gleaning program, now in its fifth year, has been hugely supported by the CCCS Board of Directors. The majority of planting and maintaining the potato patch was carried out by President Bill Lloyd, and Vice President Rodger Hamilton.

Located at Silver Birch Ranch in Soda Creek, the plot of soil for planting is provided by Earl Wilson. Not only does Earl provide the space for this program, he also lends his time and farm equipment to prep the patch, plant the spuds, weed, and harvest.

With a pandemic upon us, food security was top of mind and an increased number of folks were trying their hand at a home garden. Seed potatoes were in high demand and it was tough to find enough to plant. Beaver Valley Feeds generously donated 150 pounds of seed potatoes and we were able to source a few more pounds to get a decent field of taters in the ground.

“Gleaning certainly presented us with challenges this year, both COVID and climate related,” says CCCS President Bill Lloyd, “but we managed to persevere. We would like to thank Earl Wilson of Silver Birch Ranch for making our gleaning program possible.”

CCCS Board members continued to tend to the field throughout the summer months and by fall were preparing to dig them up. Despite questionable weather, the gleaning team headed to Silver Birch Farm on October 1 to dig up the tasty taters, get them dried and prepped for distribution. This year’s team included Earl Wilson, CCCS Chair Bill Lloyd, Directors Rodger Hamilton, Rick Dawson, and Martin Kruus, and 25 of Martin’s grade 7 outdoor education students.

The weather didn’t cooperate, but the kids worked hard and moved roughly 600 pounds of potatoes from the field to the trailer in a matter of hours. Feedback from the students included “I have never picked potatoes before so it was a challenge, but it was fun,” and “It was a good workout, I had fun playing in the dirt and felt very useful.”

CCCS may not have gleaned as many pounds of potatoes as we have in previous years but we feel it is important to continue this worthwhile program.

Amber Gregg is the sustainable life education co-ordinator with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOREST INK: The good, bad and ugly of forever chemicals

Just Posted

Williams Lake’s Tyson Delay hoists a 600-pound deadlift — a 35-pound personal record for the lakecity strength athlete. (Photo submitted)
Lakecity duo take Shellshock 5 strength even by storm

A lakecity duo made their mark — all while helping fundraise for… Continue reading

(Mark Worthing photo - Black Press)
FOREST INK: The good, bad and ugly of forever chemicals

It was great for putting out aircraft fires but unfortunately also readily leached into groundwater

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seed potatoes were in high demand, however, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has managed to help harvest and donate excess vegetables to local food banks. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Veggies for all continues despite challenges

With a pandemic upon us, food security was top of mind

Photo submitted
Nesika students donate 2,000 pounds of fresh produce back into community

“Fresh to You” is a fundraising initiative for schools

Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison venture into the Sierra Nevada backcountry for some outlandish ski touring above 14,000 feet. (Christian Pondella photo)
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour goes virtual in lakecity

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back, despite the global, novel coronavirus pandemic

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Top doctor urges Canadians to limit gatherings as ‘deeply concerning’ outbreaks continue

Canada’s active cases currently stand at 63,835, compared to 53,907 a week prior

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. A study looking at 646 wildlife deaths along the railway tracks in Banff and Yoho national parks in Alberta and British Columbia has found that train speed is one of the biggest factors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Study finds train speed a top factor in wildlife deaths in Banff, Yoho national parks

Research concludes effective mitigation could address train speed and ability of wildlife to see trains

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Most Read