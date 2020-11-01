Photo submitted

DOWN TO EARTH: Plenty to learn out in the woods

We got 15 classes safely out to Gavin Lake for at least a version of the Gavin Lake fall program

Jenny Howell

Special to the Tribune

Well, we did it.

We got 15 classes safely out to Gavin Lake camp for at least a version of the Gavin Lake fall program.

There were no overnight stays, no spaghetti or hot dogs and no chores, however, there were still four educational and fun modules, friendly, informed instructors (and dogs), and free time to run around outside on the obstacle course, climbing wall or hone some archery skills.

The Gavin Lake fall program, free for schools in SD27, 28 and 74, has been running now for about 25 years and is primarily aimed at Grade 6. Usually students come for two nights and three days and can settle into camp life, learning, playing and contributing with chores such as dishes, cleaning bathrooms and helping with firewood. Funding to keep the program free comes from generous local donations and grants. The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has sponsored two (of the usual six) instructors for around 20 years.

READ MORE: Imperfectly perfect through small, consistent lifestyle changes

With the arrival of COVID-19, things at Gavin Lake changed fast. Overnight stays with parents chaperoning students in cabins were not an option. So the day program emerged as a solution; the SD27 bus garage kindly freed up a bus so that classes could arrive early and stay late to fit in as much as possible. Kids and teachers bundled up as all activities remained outside no matter what. This year, parents had to stay home, and we opened it to all age groups since Quesnel and 100 Mile House schools were unable to come with the distance.

The beginning of the season started well with sunshine and yellow leaves, but by the last couple of weeks, we walked kids through the forest in the rain and sleet, shot arrows into the snow and broke the ice to find aquatic insects.

Surprisingly there were few complaints and most kids happily dealt with whatever was thrown at them. The Conservation Society sponsored the ‘Wood Wide Web’ (focused on trees and the water cycle and tree communication), and ‘The perfect stream’ (what fish need to thrive). We played water cycle games and pretended to be fungal mycelia spreading messages between trees; learned about water quality, aquatic insects and constructed a healthy ‘perfect’ stream out of blue boards, rocks and logs. The two other modules were canoeing (which became the highly exclusive sport of snow canoeing by the last week) and archery, always the kids’ favourite.

As we waved the bus away each evening, there was always a slight pang that these kids don’t get the experience of sitting around a campfire, running around the camp in the dark playing mission impossible, or whispering to their friends in their bunks. Some of the younger ones will have a second chance next year; and with vaccine hopes rising many of us are daring to imagine things may be ‘normal’ again for next year’s program. Just like so many things right now, this year’s program was different, but we found a new way through that was so much better than doing nothing at all.

Water Wise Tip: Install a low flow shower head to cut shower water use by about 60 per cent.

For more information on Water Wise or Waste Wise and any of our school and community programs, contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society at sustain@ccconserv.org or visit the website at www.ccconserv.org.

Jenny Howell is a Water Wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RANCH MUSINGS: Sometimes there are great moments of remembering

Just Posted

Photo submitted
DOWN TO EARTH: Plenty to learn out in the woods

We got 15 classes safely out to Gavin Lake for at least a version of the Gavin Lake fall program

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Sometimes there are great moments of remembering

“That is not to suggest that we can live harmlessly, or strictly at our own expense:

Denise Gilpin (left) and her mom, Julie Gilpin, stand alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018 during a visit to the Tsilhqot’in territory. (Photo submitted)
Casual Country 2020: Labour of love

The art of traditional tanning and sewing

Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton
FOREST INK: Long-term, positive results using an organic approach

Following a tip from a friend I viewed an interesting video concerning… Continue reading

The Upper House, as seen from a distance in the 1800s, in what’s now the current Glendale area of Williams Lake. (Rhena Armes photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2020: ‘Dairy Fields’ play significant role in shaping Williams Lake

Area named after Primrose family’s dairy farm

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

Most Read