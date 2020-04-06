Jenny Howell is a Water Wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)

DOWN TO EARTH: Adjusting to our new normal

Water wise instructor says school shutdown prompts finding ways to reach out to community

Everyone’s life has been turned upside down this last couple of weeks, and at the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society we are looking at ways we can adjust to the ‘new normal.’

Much of our work involves running our Water Wise and Waste Wise programs in the schools and community, so with the schools closed for a bit, it gives us more time to explore ways we can reach out to the community.

This town has responded so well to both Water Wise and Waste Wise that we don’t want to lose the momentum, even as we all naturally focus on the current crisis.

We use about 26 per cent less water annually than pre-Water Wise and have also seen significant improvements to our waste production and management.

Check out our Facebook page for regular updates on conservation news, tips and entertaining videos from Oliver Berger (Chief Green Officer) and Mary Forbes (Waste Wise educator).

Usually this is also the time of year you can enjoy our Children’s Art exhibit at the library to recognize World Water Day March 22, and the display is up and beautiful, but obviously with the library closed and no one is able to appreciate it.

Read more: Students create Water Wise display at library

So I want to recognize the hard work put in by the two contributing classes; Ms. Sache’s Cataline Grade 1/2s and Mr Routtu’s Nesika French Immersion Grade 4/5s and give you a taste of the display with the photos with this article.

This is a resilient community and having been through the fires, we all know there will be normal life again on the other side of the current situation.

When the library is able to reopen, please go revel in the bright colours of the Grade 1/2s fish river and try out your Water Wise French with the informative posters from the Grade 4/5s.

In the meantime, stay home; wash your hands (but turn off the tap while soaping or at least turn it down to a trickle) and keep connected across that two metre divide.

These are the times we appreciate most those little things that are so easy to take for granted.

The thing I am looking forward to most when life returns to normal is that first cup of coffee in a bustling coffee shop, with the comfort of recognizing half the people around me as friends and acquaintances while I work on my computer planning future Water Wise classes and field trips.

Read more: Williams Lake taps into $5 million infrastructure competition

Jenny Howell is a Water Wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.

Environment

