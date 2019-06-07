Congratulations 2019 graduates

Our city will be busy this weekend with all things grad

Our city will be busy this weekend with all things grad.

Grade 12 students from Cariboo Adventist Academy, Lake City Secondary, Maranatha Christian School and Skyline/GROW will participate in the Dry Grad Parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday near Marie Sharpe Elementary School, followed by festivities in the Cariboo Memorial Complex that go until 4:30 a.m. Sunday when parents and caregivers arrive to drive the students safely home.

It’s always fun to watch the parade. Whether there will be tractors, bicycles built for two, souped up trucks, vintage cars or a live band is anyone’s guess.

No doubt there will be some creativity to appreciate, as well as the realization that time has really gone by fast because you remember when that boy or girl was just in Kindergarten.

For those who are new to Williams Lake, know that locals begin setting up lawn chairs along the parade route by about 5 p.m.

Read More: Dry grad raffle grand prize a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS

We at the Tribune offer our congratulations to all of the graduating students and extend a big thank you to the many volunteers and businesses that make each year’s Dry Grad possible.

There are also many businesses, foundations and organizations that contribute toward scholarships and bursaries every year.

Parents and volunteers moved into the smaller arena beginning Tuesday to decorate, staying there from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day to create a Las Vegas-style venue.

Between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, family and special guests will be able to see the decorations for themselves.

Graduates, we urge you to keep safe this weekend and into the summer.

Completing high school is a big milestone for sure, but it is only one chapter of a great and unknown future yet to unfold.

-Williams Lake Tribune

