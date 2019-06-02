COLUMNS: Youth deserve praise on taking stand against climate change

They are the ones who will live with the results of our ignoring the issues that beset the Earth

Students from Columneetza and the Williams Lake campus gathered Friday to voice concerns over climate change. Good for them. They are the ones who will live with the results of our ignoring the issues that beset the Earth. People who complain about young’uns being self-centered better have a look at themselves. Nothing is more self centered than continuing to live so high on the hog there will be nothing left for the next generations.

***

Downtown Williams Lake was buzzing over the weekend with events happening all over the place. One event on Saturday was the launch of Resolve at The Open Book. Resolve tells the story of Andy and Phyllis Chelsea who successfully battled both the government systems and the social problems that beset their home community of Alkali Lake (Esket).

Author Carolyn Parks Mintz and Phyllis Chelsea were present at the launch. Along with telling the Chelsea story, the book records a significant part of Cariboo history, and how determined individuals can and do make a difference in the scheme of things.

***

Scads of caterpillars have moved into my neighbourhood. I know, they’re harmless to people, and they turn into moths and beautiful butterflies, but having hairy little creatures crawling around underfoot isn’t beautiful. Enter GGS#4, who is four and a half years old, and his brother, who is two and a half.

They are into collecting caterpillars. This has several benefits. They remove the caterpillars, having great fun while doing so, and their performance provides entertainment for watchers (who are required to admire each catch). One day last week they accomplished all three when they took on the caterpillars outside my neighbour’s apartment. It was quite a show.

GGS#4 does his best to keep the caterpillars alive. I guess, like most of us, he prefers butterflies over creepy crawlies.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Most Read