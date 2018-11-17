In his latest column, rancher David Zirnhelt talks about water for livestock in the winter as seen here in the West Chilcotin with a photo taken by local rancher and Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association president Cordy Cox-Ellis.

COLUMNS: Winter water for livestock

Of course, water can be in the form of snow if there is enough for the cattle to get their fill

David Zirnhelt

Special to the Tribune Advisor

This article is a commendation of a magazine which helps keep those of us with livestock up to date with seasonal advice and commentary on old and new technologies.

One topic covered in the Canadian Cattlemen’s magazine is winter water. Another is fall pregnancy testing of mother cows and heifers.

In the Oct. 22 edition of this magazine, there are stories about what some producers are doing in trying to make improvements in their management.

Of course, water can be in the form of snow if there is enough for the cattle to get their fill.

There are anecdotes of cattle eating hoarfrost on grass because there is no other evidence of available open water.

I haven’t had experience with that situation, but others have. I know it doesn’t take much of a trickle to keep cows from walking a mile to a potable source.

Where we are located,we usually have springs starting up after a fall of some rain so water is not a worry. Even if the ground freezes, springs can seep through the frost and cows can get their fill.

We have to be vigilant so that cows don’t go wandering on ice on lakes, ponds and streams looking for water and risk falling in.

All this aside, hard freezing in a cold snap can leave us wondering how we can get water economically to the herd, however big or small.

A ranchers and livestock owners would rather not worry, many can be creative about the systems they put in.

Gravity water is nice if you have it, but if you have to pump it and you have not got electricity in a pasture, then things get technical, so to speak.

This month’s Cattlemen magazine cited above covers a few of the system people have designed.

The most intriguing system is the “nose pump.”

This requires a source of water in a well or reservoir buried deep enough not to freeze ( in a dug out or with a flow in which is regulated with a drain or a float valve. The water gets heated to the ground temperature.

Deeper is better and the designers of the nose pump system like to have a 12 foot deep well, three or four feet in diameter.

It doesn’t take cows long when they poke around the pump which is mounted in a bowl, before they learn that pushing on it yields a flow of water.

Excess water in the bowl when they have finished drinking goes into an overflow and into an underground drain to avoid a buildup of ice. It is a good idea to drain fouled water elsewhere back into the clean well source to void contamination.

One thing that is essential if using one of the ground heated insulated drinking fountains is that the intake water must have a certain amount of heat to keep everything from freezing.

Some manufacturers say the water has to be coming out of the ground at about 42 degrees Fahrenheit to keep from freezing. Surface water from a stream can be close to freezing and won’t keep the system thawed.

Even this cold water running through the ground for a kilometer buried four feet won’t warm up. This I can attest to. Perhaps deep burial at 10 feet might warm the supply, but that is lot of digging!

My advice to livestock owners is to keep abreast of developments and get advice from suppliers and government sources. But check out the Canadian Cattlemen on line or get a subscription.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Previous story
Fast growing hybrid hardwoods could help in future biomass plants

Just Posted

Fast growing hybrid hardwoods could help in future biomass plants

In the Cariboo Region with the ongoing impacts of the bark beetles along with the recent mega fires two years in a row there are new needs for research and development projects.

Wildfire protection plan for Williams Lake and surrounding area topic of open house

The plan would be used to apply for funding to treat areas surrounding Williams Lake

Deni House Secret Santa provides comfort for seniors

Thanks to volunteers in lakecity, the residents of Deni House get to enjoy Christmas presents.

Williams Lake recreation complex taking steps to conserve natural gas use

Do you really need to push the heat button?

Blue skies to continue in forecast for Williams Lake

Temperatures will hover below and above zero for the weekend, although there is a wind chill

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Community of Buckridge reaches out to Feds for help with West Fraser Road

Community leader met with MP Todd Doherty and MLA Coralee Oakes to discuss solutions

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan had several parole infractions that found him ‘unmanageable’

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Most Read