Jim Hilton explains how and why B.C. Hydro’s rates are increasing in this week’s column (Nina Grossman/News Staff photo)

COLUMNS: Who wants an increase in hydro rates?

Jim Hilton breaks down an increase in B.C. Hydro’s rates this week

A recent report by B.C.’s auditor general indicates that B.C. is overdue for an increase in hydro rates.

Decades of political interference to suppress electricity rates in British Columbia has left BC Hydro’s future ratepayers with significant debt that must be repaid, Auditor-General Carol Bellringer says. Under direction from government, the Crown utility has used “inappropriate” accounting to pile $5.5 billion in what are known as deferral accounts without a clear repayment plan.

The debt can be tackled by raising rates or a government bail-out, the auditor said in a report released last week.

That debt amounts to $1,300 for every residential customer, more than $10,000 for each commercial and light industrial ratepayer, and almost $5-million for each large industrial consumer. Bruce Ralston, the acting minister responsible for BC Hydro, said Wednesday his government is committed to fixing the problem, but said it will take time given the size of the debt. “We are going to keep rates affordable. No one’s rates are going up by $1,300 in a year.”

READ MORE: Soil cavities reveal etensive root systems of burned trees

While other major Canadian utilities also use regulatory accounts, the auditor noted that BC Hydro’s accounts stand out in scale.

The total amount in BC Hydro’s regulatory accounts equals 87 per cent of its total revenue for last year more than twice as much as some other provinces.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that an increase was in order as the increasing deficit was known for some time. Arthur Caldicott an independent energy analyst in Victoria, points out that the problem was laid out with painful clarity in BC Hydro’s 2015 Annual Report. Deferral accounts total $5,433 million; long term debt $16,896 million; long term energy purchase commitments $53,817 million. That adds up to 76 billion dollars. This does not include the projected $8.335 billion for Site C.

READ MORE: Restoring forestry in B.C.

Mr. Caldicott also reminds us that we can’t count on exporting expensive power to keep BC residents rates low. California sued Powerex (the company that sells power for BC hydro ) for $3.2 billion. Howls of outrage and protestations of innocence from British Columbia couldn’t make the lawsuit go away, and in 2013 the B.C. government agreed to a $750 million out-of-court settlement. California continues to be a reliable customer, but it shows little interest in buying more power from B.C., at the high rates charged in the past.

He also points out that exports of power in 2016 showed a loss of approximately $60 dollars per kwh which was not a winning business proposition. Electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) is also expensive, a review of BC Hydro’s website shows a range of some early contracts paid up to $120 per mega watt so basic residential rates of $86 dollars per MWH means Hydro is losing money on power from IPPs. This may not be the best time for companies like Atlantic Power and solar farms trying to reach new agreements.

It would be natural for residents to blame the politicians for the mess we are in but I for one assume some of the responsibility. I don’t like to see a rise in my hydro rates and I could do more to reduce my consumption. Also as noted above there were plenty of warnings about debts before the election and we should know by now the politicians tell us what we want to hear before we cast our ballot.

Jim Hilton is a professional agrologist and forester who has lived and worked in the Cariboo Chilcotin for the past 40 years. Now retired, Hilton still volunteers his skills with local community forests organizations.

Previous story
Ranching students inspired to dream big into the next generation

Just Posted

COLUMNS: Who wants an increase in hydro rates?

Jim Hilton breaks down an increase in B.C. Hydro’s rates this week

Ranching students inspired to dream big into the next generation

What moves us, what motivates us, is the connection to the land, the feelings about our surroundings and our vocation

Wildfires focus of upcoming workshop for B.C.’s community forests

Alex Fraser Research Forest and the B.C. Community Forest Association presenting the seminar

OK Tire owners recognized for outstanding service during 2017 wildfires

Conservation Officer Service happy to present the award

Williams Lake Bullets hit mark at Coyote Cup in tournament capital

The Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association sped to Kamloops for the Coyote Cup.

WATCH: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Most Read