A supersized package of toilet paper is returned to the empty shelf at the Lynnwood store Target on Friday by the husband of a shopper who told his wife, who had two 27-roll packs of Scott tissue in the cart, “I think 54 rolls is enough, dear. Let’s leave some for someone else.” (Andrea Brown/The Herald)

COLUMNS: Virus pandemic wobbles market

The spread of coronavirus has many of us so busy washing our hands and buying toilet paper

The spread of coronavirus has many of us so busy washing our hands and buying toilet paper that we miss stories about the world’s economy.

Recent headlines announced slumping oil prices (hurrah, lower gas prices) but the stock market is wobbling, too. The fear of a virus pandemic is being blamed for the economic downturn but it was predicted long before the disease appeared. B.C. is coping better than some in dealing with coronavirus. Hopefully we will do as well dealing with economic issues.

It bothers me that so many of our fossil fuel companies are foreign-owned. We encourage off-shore investment with subsidies, tax breaks, who knows what else. But, if things go wrong, the foreigners can walk away leaving us to clean up the mess. A number of oil companies have done that to Alberta, and B.C. is on the hook for over $1 billion in cleanup costs for abandoned mines.

***

Good news department.

The Cariboo Regional District board is including the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) information with each agenda. B.C. is the first jurisdiction in Canada to put UNDRIP into law. The more people who know what it’s all about the better.

***

A contributor to social media recently noted he/she has never had a problem with women wearing hijabs, but has had a few with men wearing suits. That rang a bell with me. Years ago I wrote a column noting our lives were controlled by middle-aged white male politicians.

That’s changed a bit. President Trump is an old white man, as are the two vying for his job. In Canada, at the moment, many of our leaders are younger men, and one isn’t white, but all wear suits. Maybe suits are the problem?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

ColumnistOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOREST INK: Interior city working on forest diversity

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

Cariboo politicians to avoid community meetings, outings amidst coronavirus situation

All said precautions need to be taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19- West Coast Amusements cancels carnivals as of March 13, including stops in Cariboo

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

Most Read