COLUMNS: Too much of a rush to think straight

Sometimes the new government in Victoria is a little hard to figure out.

Sometimes the new government in Victoria is a little hard to figure out.

Four months ago they put out a press release announcing a one year rate freeze on electricity rates to fulfill one of the NDP’s key campaign promises.

But last week the B.C. Utilities Commission – our province’s independent energy regulator – shot down the idea and announced a three per cent rate hike effective April 1st.

You would think a government would have enough sense to line up all their ducks in a row before suffering public embarrassment by issuing false announcements. It’s like they are in such a rush to paint the province in their own image that the government is leaving common sense behind. We are witnessing this again with the roll-out of the new payroll tax that blindsided the business community when it was announced in this year’s provincial budget. Most employers who pay MSP on behalf of their employees were looking forward to a $1 billion tax break when a 50 per cent rate cut was announced by the previous Liberal government in the 2017 Budget. But when the new government saw a billion dollars about to fly out the door, they quickly set about a new payroll tax designed to shift the cost of health care onto the private sector.

The business community is still wondering why you would base a tax on the number of employees without any consideration for profitability and a company’s ability to pay.

But now large charities, non-profit service providers, school boards and even municipalities are getting caught up in the web of the payroll tax. Faced with this dilemma, the premier and the finance minister appear to disagree about who might be eligible for an exemption from the tax.

But that could leave the business community holding the bag for a $4.2 billion tax hike over the next four years.

What will they think of next?

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Previous story
SMART 55: Olympics bring out all qualities, good and bad

Just Posted

Special Olympic showshoers provincial bound

Two Special Olympic snowshoers were light on their feet at a recent regional qualifier

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

The Importance of Being Earnest comes to life in Williams Lake

Studio Theatre has pulled out all the stops with its latest production

Williams Lake health centre raided for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

Man remains in custody in Williams Lake after uttering threats

No one was injured while RCMP negotiated with a man who had allegedly uttered threats

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Most Read