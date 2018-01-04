COLUMNS: Tired of turkey?

Rogers Hometown Hockey is in Williams Lake this weekend.

You can go to our outdoor rink, the NHL alumni will be there signing autographs, and the Rogers Hockey with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be on location talking about the Sunday evening hockey game.

Rogers Hometown Hockey will give Williams Lake a boost in tourism and if you are praying for snow, please stop, we have lots already.

Here’s a neat recipe to start out the New Year’s dining if you like crab.

Crab Dish

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1 large egg beaten

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 tsp hot sauce

• 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat

• 20 saltine crackers, finely crushed

• 1/4 cup canola oil, lemon wedges for serving

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the egg, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce until smooth

In a medium bowl, lightly toss the crab meat with the cracker crumbs.

Gently fold in the mayonnaise mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Scoop the crab mixture into eight 1/3-cup mounds; lightly pack into eight patties, about 1.5 inches thick.

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering.

Add the crab cakes and cook over moderately high heat until deeply golden and heated through, about three minutes per side. Transfer the crab cakes to plates and serve with lemon wedges.

A nice dish to start the new year!

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking!

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.