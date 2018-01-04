COLUMNS: Tired of turkey?

Ken’s Country Kitchen column

Ken’s Country Kitchen

Rogers Hometown Hockey is in Williams Lake this weekend.

You can go to our outdoor rink, the NHL alumni will be there signing autographs, and the Rogers Hockey with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be on location talking about the Sunday evening hockey game.

Rogers Hometown Hockey will give Williams Lake a boost in tourism and if you are praying for snow, please stop, we have lots already.

Here’s a neat recipe to start out the New Year’s dining if you like crab.

READ MORE: Ken’s Seafood Supreme

Crab Dish

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1 large egg beaten

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 tsp hot sauce

• 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat

• 20 saltine crackers, finely crushed

• 1/4 cup canola oil, lemon wedges for serving

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the egg, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce until smooth

In a medium bowl, lightly toss the crab meat with the cracker crumbs.

Gently fold in the mayonnaise mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Scoop the crab mixture into eight 1/3-cup mounds; lightly pack into eight patties, about 1.5 inches thick.

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering.

Add the crab cakes and cook over moderately high heat until deeply golden and heated through, about three minutes per side. Transfer the crab cakes to plates and serve with lemon wedges.

A nice dish to start the new year!

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking!

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.

Previous story
COLUMNS: Two ranchers of considerable stature
Next story
COLUMNS: New approach needed to managing forests

Just Posted

First meeting for WL Pride Committee being held tonight

Organizer hopes group will help break down stigma

They’re here!

Portions of the downtown are closed as Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set-up in Williams Lake

Keeping girls in the game

Strength of the lakecity’s female competitive hockey program to be showcased on Rogers Hometown Hockey Sunday (see images below story)

Museum to stay at Tourism Discovery Centre — for now

City exploring options to renovate TDC to better fit museum displays

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Most Read