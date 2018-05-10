COLUMNS: Sometimes the least expensive gifts mean the most

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

In Canada, Mothers Day is a the most popular festival after Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

Just a simple gift of love is all most mothers would want on her special day but in today’s society the emphasis on nice gift seems to be spending money on mom.

While there is nothing wrong with that sometimes it’s the special gift that makes a mom also feel special.

I remember when I was kid of about five, my friends and I went down by the tracks because there was a lot of beautiful crocuses that grew there. When my mother saw these flowers, she was very happy and did shed a tear.

I used to write my mother poetry on Mother’s Day.

This wasn’t one that I wrote but, this little poem certainly passes along the kinds of days moms have.

Dear Lord, it’s such a hectic day

With little time to stop and pray

For life’s been anything but calm

Since you called on me to be a mom

Running errands, matching socks

Building dreams with building blocks

Cooking, cleaning, and finding shoes

And other stuff that children lose

Fitting lids on bottled bugs

Wiping tears and giving hugs

As mentioned earlier, you do not have to spend a lot of money for Mother’s Day, because I’m sure if you invited you mom over for a special meal that would make her happy.

Here’s a simple recipe for mom:

Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta

• 6 tbsp butter

• 1/2 onion finely chopped

• 2 tbsp all-purpose flour

• 2 tsp garlic powder

• 2 cups of skim milk

• 1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

• 1 cup of frozen peas, thawed

• 1/2 cup of canned mushrooms

• 10 ounces smoked salmon chopped

• 1, 16 ounce package of penne pasta

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cooked for 8 minute’s or until al dente, drain. Melt butter in a large skilled over medium heat. Saute onion in butter until tender.

Stir flour and garlic powder into the butter and onion. Gradually stir in milk. Heat to just below boiling point, and then gradually stir in cheese until the sauce is smooth. Stir in peas and mushrooms, and cook over low heat for four minutes. Toss in smoked salmon and cook for teo more minutes. Serve over Pasta.

This should make Mom pretty happy. Happy Mothers Day.

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking.

Whatever you do this Mother’s Day, at least make sure you contact her to thank her for being your mom.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.

