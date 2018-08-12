COLUMNS: Sinister seniors

A grandmother from 108 Mile has triggered a new word for older persons.

Diana French

Special to the Tribune

The prosecutor arguing for a jail sentence for 70-year old Kinder Morgan pipeline protester Laurie Embree said “sinister seniors” like her must be stopped from breaking the law. I’ve met Ms. Embree, and if she’s sinister, I’ll join the club.

According to media reports, Ms. Embree told the court she believes the injunction against KM protesters is unjust. She gave historic examples of instances when the law supported injustices “designed by influential people behind the scenes that would profit from them.” She believes our judicial system can still be manipulated by rich and powerful people, and when we have laws that support injustices, “it is the duty of all good men and women to stand up and challenge those laws.”

So she did. And served seven days in jail.

Many good people are afraid to speak out on anything these days for fear of retaliation. We need more sinister seniors who can and will.

***

Some local residents are wondering why the city cut down trees on the north bank of the stampede grounds. I checked, and was told the health of the trees was iffy, and when the Trailriders reported that people hanging around the area were harassing young members, the cut was justified.

There were also reports of lilac bushes across the railway track south of the Station House being cut down. Some homeless people slept under these lilacs, which may have been heritage plants in the late Lil Deschene’s garden. The city says it wasn’t responsible for this, the property belongs to the railway.

***

Aug. 4 marked the fourth anniversary of the Mt Polley tailings pond breach, said to be one of the biggest evironmental disasters in modern mining history. It wasn’t an anniversary to celebrate.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

