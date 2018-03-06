COLUMNS: Scientists have new concern

Most people who met the late Dave Barrett have a story to tell. Me too.

Most people who met the late Dave Barrett have a story to tell. Me too.

When he was Premier, I was at the Tribune, and interviewed him once at an office downtown. I was driving a Chevette at the time, and when I went to leave I discovered my keys were locked in it. Went back into the office to call BCAA but Mr. B jumped up and asked for a coat hanger. Thus armed, out he went and after a bit of fiddling, he got the door open, oblivious to the astonished stares from passersby. He apologized for taking so long, and said, with a straight face, that he was out of practice. Unfortunately my camera was locked in with the keys so I didn’t get a picture.

•••

The weather remains a hot topic, well, hot depending on where you live. In the Cariboo most of us will be glad to see winter gone, but the world’s climate scientists have a new concern. While they are used to seeing a wide range of weather extremes caused by global warming, this winter’s remarkably high temperatures in the arctic — so high the ice is melting — have them alarmed.

•••

Speaking in the legislature recently, Liberal MLA Laurie Throness is reported to have said that if the NDP government wants to grow the economy, it would replace human workers with software and machines to do boring, repetitive tasks. OK, it might have been human error that caused the Royal Canadian Navy warship to spill 30,000 litres of fuel into the Straight of Georgia.

Question 1. If we get robots to do the boring and repetitive jobs, will it eliminate human errors?

Question 2. Isn’t it ironic, given Alberta’s lack of concern over oil spills, that the naval vessel is the HMCS Calgary?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Previous story
SMART 55: Olympics bring out all qualities, good and bad

Just Posted

Special Olympic showshoers provincial bound

Two Special Olympic snowshoers were light on their feet at a recent regional qualifier

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

The Importance of Being Earnest comes to life in Williams Lake

Studio Theatre has pulled out all the stops with its latest production

Williams Lake health centre raided for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

Man remains in custody in Williams Lake after uttering threats

No one was injured while RCMP negotiated with a man who had allegedly uttered threats

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Most Read