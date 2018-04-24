COLUMNS: Real estate review causing alarm

Last week the government announced that it’s going to review B.C.’s real estate regulators.

The review plans to examine the roles and responsibilities of the Real Estate Council of British Columbia and the Office of the Superintendent of Real Estate. It will provide recommendations on June 15.

It sounds innocent enough, but there are many reasons why everyone should take notice.

We need to pay close attention because the outcome of this process is going to affect how consumers purchase a home in this province.

I am deeply concerned because it appears the NDP and Green Party want to limit your right to choose.

In my opinion, you have every right to select a realtor of your choice.

It doesn’t matter if you are selling your home, a business, a ranch or a recreational property, government does not have the right to dictate the way you handle the sale or purchase of real estate. It’s your property and it’s your money.

Buying or selling a house is the largest financial transaction that most people undertake in their lifetime.

But for some reason, this government believes that market interventions will somehow solve all of our problems.

The first example was announced in the NDP’s first provincial budget last February.

The so-called real estate speculation tax immediately blew up in the government’s face.

It outraged British Columbians from all walks of life because the tax captured anyone who owned a cabin that may have been in the family for years.

Municipalities from all over the province are now demanding to be excluded, and the construction industry is experiencing a downturn because of an ill-conceived plan to drive down the value of your home.

If the speculation tax is any indication of this government’s track record on protecting consumer rights, you can be darn sure I am going to fight this tooth and nail.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

