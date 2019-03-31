Cats certainly make life more interesting as Diana French explores in this weeks columns. These two, Albus and Ella, are among the 7.9 million cats said to live in Canadian households.(Nicole Crescenzi/Black Press).

COLUMNS: Quirky kitty cats

Some people have pet cats. Some cats, like mine, have people.

Some people have pet cats. Some cats, like mine, have people.

Captain Jack was a gift from GD#5 who thought I needed company. He is good company. He shares chairs, greets me royally when I come home from anywhere, and cuddles by putting his head under my chin, his front paws kneading my shoulder, purring all stops out. He tries this cuddling with visitors, too, especially those who don’t like cats.

But. Whenever I pick up a book or newspaper, Jack parks himself between me and whatever I’m trying to read.

Work on the laptop? He either walks or sits on the keyboard or wants to cuddle. He thinks it’s his duty to accompany everyone to the bathroom where he sits on the counter waiting for whomever to turn on the tap.

He has a fancy fountain but he prefers tap drippings. He’s learned how to switch off the bathroom light and knows it gets a reaction when he does.

READ MORE: Legislative suspensions after misspending

He crawls in dresser drawers and other small places, occasionally getting trapped. He can’t or won’t meow unless he gets hurt, so when he gets stuck he’s often there for a while.

Over the winter Jack spent hours crouched on a window sill, licking his chops over a flock of chickadees that gathered in the lilac bush and frequented the bird feeder. On the first warm day he went outside to get a closer look at them but they flew away in one big noisy swoop, scaring the daylights out of him. He’s now very cautious about going outside.

He certainly keeps life interesting.

***

According to the United Nations, Canada ranks ninth on the world’s Happy Country list. The Social Democratic Nordic nations dominate the top ten with Finland #No. 1. No surprise that the war-torn countries were low on the list.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Just Posted

LeBourdais wins CRD byelection for Area F

LeBourdais, a long-time resident of Cariboo East, received 315 votes

Cariboo Festival on from April 7 to April 18

Come on out and support hundreds of lakecity musicians and artists

COLUMNS: ALR changes date back to the 1970s

Donna Barnett shares her opinions on proposed changes to landowner rights

Community rallies for couple who lose one twin baby, other in hospital after premature birth

Donations can be made at Still North Design Co.

COLUMNS: Government commits to revitalization of Coast forest industry

The Coast Forest Sector Revitalization has five main goals:

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Most Read