COLUMNS: Preserving history

The report commissioned by the BC government to look at the province’s wildfire history

The report commissioned by the BC government to look at the province’s wildfire history from 2003 to 2017 recommends building fireguards around communities.

The Filmon Firestorm Report in 2003 recommended the same thing. Hopefully this time it will happen, but will it be in time for this year?

This latest report says last year’s experience “demonstrated the consequences of ignoring the growing gap” between spending on response versus mitigating the impact of disasters through planning, preparedness and prevention using fireguards.

I wish they could backburn without any smoke.

***

Cariboo Chilcotin residents aren’t, in general, too interested in preserving history. For many years, local historians Dr. John Roberts and Irene Stangoe kept extensive files, documents, photos, newspaper clippings, whatever, and they were always ready to answer questions. There is no shortage of authors, local and otherwise, who tell tales of the area, and many private citizens have scrapbooks, but the public collections aren’t that great.

Both Irene and Dr. John left their extensive collections to the library or the museum, but no one has replaced either of them.

Dr. John started the library collection, and under his watchful eye it was cared for by volunteers. Since he passed on, as far I know, no one has kept things up to date. The library provides space, not staff. The museum acquired its archival collection more or less accidentally, and it hasn’t had the capacity to become a real archives. The move to the Tourisism Discovery Centre hasn’t improved that situation. Ideally, both collections should be in one place with a qualified archivist in charge to keep the collection properly catalogued, easily accessed, and continually updated. Hopefully that might happen when and if a new museum is built. Meantime, bits of history are getting lost. Does anyone care?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Previous story
COLUMNS: Procrastination is the new normal

Just Posted

Chase suspect arrested without incident in fields near Exeter Station Road

The suspect is also wanted for offences committed in Alberta

Community invited to attend Williams Lake and Area Wildfire Information Expo

Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

First Nations Women Advocating Responsible Mining tour kicks off in Williams Lake

A new initiative by the FNWAR called Stand for Water focuses on Mount Polley and protecting clean water in B.C.

Cariboo Chilcotin Amateur Radio Society to upgrade equipment thanks to Rotary grant

Money to go towards upgrading radio repeaters on Vedan Mountain, Mount Timothy and Puntzi Mountain

Wildfire risk reduction focus of upcoming open house at 150 Mile

The Ministry of Forests will give an update on activities

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Most Read

  • COLUMNS: Procrastination is the new normal

    Last week the government released its long awaited independent review of flood and wildfire

  • COLUMNS: Preserving history

    The report commissioned by the BC government to look at the province’s wildfire history

  • EDITORIAL: Clean up your act

    Receding snow from the long winter season has given way to springtime…