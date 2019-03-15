COLUMNS: Plastic problems

Sometimes I think we’re living in La La Land.

The B.C. government is beset with a variety of problems but the appointment of the respected retired Supreme Court Justice Beverly McLachlin to investigate the Legislative Assembly operations is good news. Now we need an inquiry into the money laundering mess.

Ms. McLachlin isn’t the only Supreme Court Justice to “unretire.” Frank Iacobucci is a lawyer for SNC-Lavalin as well as the Prime Minister’s top pick for Indigenous consultations on Canada’s Trans- Mountain pipeline. Thomas Cromwell is advising former AG Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The SCN-Lavalin scandal is still hogging the national news. One item that isn’t getting much attention is our relationship with China. That could be at big one.

A federal Liberal press release for International Women’s Day lauded some notable women in the party who have “changed politics.” I didn’t see mention of the newsworthy Ms. Wilson-Raybould or Jane Philpott who are still party members.

We don’t have any local crises but we do have issues — the closed maternity ward at CMH; Taseko’s new try for the gold mine in the Chilcotin (New New Prosperity Mine? Prosperity 3?); and wondering what spring will bring.

The Art Walk won’t be the same without Willie Dye. I know times change but “Arty” was fun. It’s sad to lose fun things.

Plastic is choking our planet but it’s a challenge these days to find a product that isn’t buried in it. How did we ever get along without it?

Some 40 per cent of the plastic used in Canada is used for packaging, mostly for food. Trouble is, plastic lasts forever and that’s a problem. Some cities have banned plastic bags and straws but there are growing calls to get rid of all single-use plastic products before they get rid of us.

