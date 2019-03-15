COLUMNS: Plastic problems

The SCN-Lavalin scandal is still hogging the national news

Sometimes I think we’re living in La La Land.

The B.C. government is beset with a variety of problems but the appointment of the respected retired Supreme Court Justice Beverly McLachlin to investigate the Legislative Assembly operations is good news. Now we need an inquiry into the money laundering mess.

Ms. McLachlin isn’t the only Supreme Court Justice to “unretire.” Frank Iacobucci is a lawyer for SNC-Lavalin as well as the Prime Minister’s top pick for Indigenous consultations on Canada’s Trans- Mountain pipeline. Thomas Cromwell is advising former AG Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The SCN-Lavalin scandal is still hogging the national news. One item that isn’t getting much attention is our relationship with China. That could be at big one.

A federal Liberal press release for International Women’s Day lauded some notable women in the party who have “changed politics.” I didn’t see mention of the newsworthy Ms. Wilson-Raybould or Jane Philpott who are still party members.

We don’t have any local crises but we do have issues — the closed maternity ward at CMH; Taseko’s new try for the gold mine in the Chilcotin (New New Prosperity Mine? Prosperity 3?); and wondering what spring will bring.

The Art Walk won’t be the same without Willie Dye. I know times change but “Arty” was fun. It’s sad to lose fun things.

***

Plastic is choking our planet but it’s a challenge these days to find a product that isn’t buried in it. How did we ever get along without it?

Some 40 per cent of the plastic used in Canada is used for packaging, mostly for food. Trouble is, plastic lasts forever and that’s a problem. Some cities have banned plastic bags and straws but there are growing calls to get rid of all single-use plastic products before they get rid of us.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTERS: Words can’t express gratitude to Williams Lake community
Next story
OPINION: NDP goes after landowners

Just Posted

MISSING: Police ask public to help find 12-year-old girl last seen at 150 Mile House

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

CRD: Are you ready for the spring melt?

It’s time to think about spring emergency preparedness

Tatla Lake school getting $90,000 grant for new playground

The minister of education announced 50 grants for playgrounds across B.C.

Walk for Wildlife a hit with young participants at Scout Island

Our next free family event will be on April 28 from 1-3 pm at the Scout Island Nature Centre

Police investigating early morning break in at Comer Station Beer and Wine Store

Suspects fled the scene when sirens went off

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Most Read