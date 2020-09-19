COLUMNS: No mood for an election

As fall approaches and the possibility of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a strong possibility, we could be looking at a repeat of the Spanish flu that killed millions worldwide beginning in 1918.

British Columbia is also facing the worst economic decline since the Great Depression and is now the province with the third-highest unemployment rate in the country.

To make matters worse, B.C. went from posting a budget surplus of $2.7 billion just three years ago under the previous government, to posting a massive deficit of $12.4 billion under the NDP.

Our children, their parents and their teachers are also facing a huge risk to their own health when we really don’t know how effective screening procedures will be when classes fully resume this week.

READ MORE: Return to school in jeopardy

All this – and yet Premier John Horgan’s main priority appears to be calling an election.

It’s quite obvious that party back benchers are pushing Horgan as hard as they can to call an early election.

This despite the fact that calling an election right now is totally unnecessary.

According to the Confidence and Supply Agreement signed between the NDP and the Green Party in 2017, the next election should be held on a fixed date on Oct. 16, 2021.

So there is no reason to call an election, other than John Horgan’s desire to place the interests of the NDP well before public health.

It’s worth noting that Horgan was not elected premier in the last election. He owes his government to the support of the Green Party — which he is now determined to wipe off the electoral map of B.C..

Careful Mr. Horgan. People know when they are being taken for a ride, and right now British Columbians are in no mood for an election.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake