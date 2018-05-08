COLUMNS: New taxes coming home to roost

At a time when gas prices have hit an all-time high in British Columbia, you have to wonder

At a time when gas prices have hit an all-time high in British Columbia, you have to wonder why the provincial government went ahead with a hike to the carbon tax last month.

As a matter of fact, the government plans to quadruple the carbon tax every April 1st for the next four years.

Premier John Horgan says the carbon tax is not to blame for higher gas prices. “We need to refine more raw product so we can meet the demand in our community,” he says.

To that end, the Premier says he has been in conversation with Washington Governor Jay Inslee for months about increasing refinery capacity south of the border.

I am not sure how increasing profits in the U.S. will benefit us, but Canadian businessman David Black has been pitching for a new refinery in Kitimat since 2012. That makes a great deal more sense to me than the current government’s opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline.

It’s quite clear that we would benefit a lot more from the resource jobs, public revenues and energy security than fighting the Alberta and federal governments in court. The problem with an unbridled carbon tax is that hits consumers more than at the gas pump. Just about everything from food to furniture is delivered by truck in this country, and increased overhead for delivery is always passed along to the end user – you and me.

If you heat your home with natural gas or oil, you will also pay more. And if you use electricity instead, hydro rates went up 3 per cent on April 1 too.

An increased carbon tax is just one of a number of revenue generators that is proving unpopular with the general public. Others include the new payroll tax (EHT) and the partially abandoned Speculation tax.

While it’s been almost a year since last year’s election results, the only thing we know for certain is that voters will have the final say in all this.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum
Next story
COLUMNS: Film club’s finale

Just Posted

Truck with lift kit enables Fox Mountain couple to see injured motorist

Christiana and Maje Gauthier stop and assist after spotting vehicle over steep embankment

Suspects who fled in stolen vehicle, over spike belts face several charges

Suspects make appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court Monday

Erosion concerns close parts of WL River Valley

High water level undercuts creek banks, hikers asked to respect signage

Williams Lake first stop on provincial tour for group of lawyers

Reach Legal is offering its expertise to smaller communities

Three suspects remain in custody after stolen truck was apprehended Friday

RCMP are asking if anyone has video footage of the arrest of the three suspects

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Travelling lawyers hope to make legal services accessible in every community

A new company is creating a network of experts to connect rural communities with services

Cariboo Think Tank calls for ‘forest resiliency’ to keep sector viable

Delegates at Future of Forestry Think Tank agree industry needs to transition

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

Most Read

  • COLUMNS: New taxes coming home to roost

    At a time when gas prices have hit an all-time high in British Columbia, you have to wonder

  • COLUMNS: Film club’s finale

    The Cariboo Film Fest last Thursday and Friday marked the end of the film club.