COLUMNS: NDP, take note on crime

City council once again wants something done about prolific offenders.

City council once again wants something done about prolific offenders.

The last try didn’t fly but this one might because it fits with a report on Canada’s justice system published last week by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. The institute ranked B.C.’s system near the bottom of the pile, 10th out of our 13 provinces and territories.

B.C. “significantly under-performed” in most areas. We have more criminal code incidents per police officer than the Canadian average, the lowest rates in solving crimes (violent and non-violent) and when cases do get to court, almost half the charges are dropped. We have more than our share of property crimes, breaches of probation, failure to comply with court orders, along with high levels of Indigenous people in jail and low criminal legal aid expenditures. There’s more, but you get the idea. The report is based on 2016 data from Statistics Canada, can’t blame the NDP for this one.

Question: Does the current situation have anything to do with former Premier Gordon Campbell’s decision to close 24 of the province’s 68 courthouses and 45 Legal Services Society offices in 2002? The closures were a cost-cutting measure to help balance the budget. There were warnings at the time about long term consequences, but the cuts must have made sense to the government.

We ended up with a system that’s said to be great for lawbreakers, not so good for the rest of us. NDP government take note, when you’re dealing with budgets, take long-term impacts into account.

The Canadian Bar Association of BC is asking the province to fix what they call a “fraying justice system.” City council should back their request. A better justice system might not only solve the prolific offenders’ situation, it might get Williams Lake out of the dangerous city category.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government
Next story
COLUMNS: Budget may lack forward momentum

Just Posted

VIDEO: Community saddened by news of David Jeff’s death

Vulnerable wildfire evacuee’s body discovered in Kamloops pulp mill settling pond

Angie Delainey offers fresh outlook for CRD seat

Angie Delainey one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Melynda Neufeld hoping to build on Kemp’s legacy with CRD seat

Melynda Neufeld one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Body of Williams Lake evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found at Domtar mill site has been identified.

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

VIDEO: Legion benefits from auction of world’s fastest log car

Legion recieves $90,000 U.S. to go towards veterans programs

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Surrounded by coastal serenity, tourists spontaneously tie the knot in Ucluelet

“I said, jokingly, to Justin, ‘Hey, you want to get married today?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’

Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

NDP government under fire for ‘double dipping’ employer health tax

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: A life lost

    In the eight months since his disappearance, David Jeff has never been far from my mind.

  • COLUMNS: Budget may lack forward momentum

    Usually the first budget of a new government is a pretty important statement.

  • COLUMNS: NDP, take note on crime

    City council once again wants something done about prolific offenders.