COLUMNS: Legion improving the lives of veterans

One-hundred years have passed since the Battle of Passchendaele near the end of the great, First World War.

In 1925 the Legion was founded in Winnipeg, Man. and was incorporated by a special act of Parliament and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms was issued in July.

During the year of 1934 The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in Williams Lake was chartered.

When you think of the Legion perhaps it is because of the service it provides for veterans, you may have thought of the Legion because you attended a Remembrance Day ceremony. Then there is the annual poppy campaign.

This year Remembrance Day starts the Gibraltar Room starting at 10 a.m., then to the city Cenotaph for the laying of the wreathes and the Last Post, then a parade to the Legion for fellowship.

The main work of the Legion is to honour and support our veterans, but they are also a grassroots organization with volunteer, community-based activities that help build a stronger Legion.

The Legion distributes poppies throughout the community to help raise money for veterans and their families to ensure Canadians ‘Never Forget.’

Branch 139 in Williams Lake is a busy place and some of our money goes to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in the lakecity, special use military family resources, the 3064 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps Rocky Mountain Rangers, and many more Williams Lake groups.

Today the Legion continues to improve the lives of veterans, including serving Canadian armed forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. This has been our principal objective since our inception and we will continue to work for it today and every day forward. This is our duty. So many sailors, army and air force gave up their tomorrow.

I hope you can take some time to go to the Gibraltar Room, the Cenotaph and the Legion this coming Monday, Nov. 11.

