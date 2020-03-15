Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb embrace local logging contractors at the Rally to Vancouver protest last year. Dozens of residents from the Cariboo took part in the truck rally to bring attention to the struggles and job loss of forestry workers in the region. (Scott Nelson photo)

COLUMNS: Forest workers need help not restrictions

When the NDP went to great lengths to announce a $69 million fund aimed at assisting forest workers

When the NDP went to great lengths to announce a $69 million fund aimed at assisting displaced forest workers through the current crisis, most workers took the government at its word.

Little did we know that none of this was new money, but rather a re-allocation of existing funds from other programs and government departments.

What’s worse, is that the program is not what was previously advertised.

The vast majority of the funds were to establish an early retirement bridge program for older forestry workers.

When the program was announced, applicants were told that they couldn’t work in the forest industry for a period of 18 months.

Then all of a sudden, the NDP changed their minds and the program quietly adopted new rules that prevent applicants from working any job as an employee – period.

Read More: Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Barnett will not run in 2021 B.C. election

For those who have had to struggle financially through this crisis, the government’s move is another devastating blow.

I made a point of raising the issue with Labour Minister Harry Bains during Question Period at the Legislature.

Unfortunately, I didn’t receive much of answer, other than the minister telling me that less than 250 people have benefitted from the program.

What this says to me is that people want to continue working in the industry and are not ready to give up so easily.

I am therefore asking people to write or call my office and let us know if you have been adversely affected by the rule change.

I will do my best to try and convince the government to allow people the right to work, even if it is outside the forest industry.

What we need is a much more effective program that will actually help people rather than hold them down with further restrictions.

It is the fair thing to do.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

BC politicsColumnColumnistPolitics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMNS: Virus pandemic wobbles market

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Williams Lake youth soccer watchful of COVID-19 situation as spring season nears

Sunday, March 15, marked the final day to register for the outdoor season prior to late registration

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

Cariboo politicians to avoid community meetings, outings amidst coronavirus situation

All said precautions need to be taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Most Read