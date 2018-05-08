COLUMNS: Film club’s finale

The Cariboo Film Fest last Thursday and Friday marked the end of the film club.

The Cariboo Film Fest last Thursday and Friday not only marked the end of the Williams Lake Film Club's season, it marked the end of the film club.

After 15 years, Krista Liebe and husband Tihol Tiholov are closing the club.

This will be a double whammy because as well as providing unique entertainment for the community, the club has subsidized a tutoring program for local students with learning problems.

This program, which has helped hundreds of students, will be over in June. The Film Fest was a good way to end, leaving good memories of excellent films with a Cariboo/Chilcotin connection.

Thank you Krista and Tihol for 15 years of fun and service. Hopefully someone will continue your work.

News isn’t always new. Some stories have just been ignored for years.

One issue that has resurfaced isn’t Earth shattering, but probably few of us knew how it worked. The issue is extra billing, when a physician or medical clinic charges patients additional amounts of money for medical care covered by the Medical Services Plan.

The Canada Health Act, intended to control extra billing, was passed in 1983 but was rarely enforced.

In 2003 the B.C. government outlawed the practice but the legislation wasn’t enacted because of backlash from physicians. The law remained on the books.

Then along came the Trudeau government. It dusted off Health Canada which audited three private B.C. clinics and estimated that from 2002 to 2015, B.C. patients paid some $15.9 million in extra billing.

Under the Health Act, the feds can withhold that money from transfer payments to B.C. Ouch. NDP Health Minister Dix reacted by unearthing the 2003 law which will let the B.C. government (taxpayers) off the hook for future federal penalties by fining physicians who extra bill. Wait for backlash on this one.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

COLUMNS: New taxes coming home to roost

Truck with lift kit enables Fox Mountain couple to see injured motorist

Christiana and Maje Gauthier stop and assist after spotting vehicle over steep embankment

Suspects who fled in stolen vehicle, over spike belts face several charges

Suspects make appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court Monday

Erosion concerns close parts of WL River Valley

High water level undercuts creek banks, hikers asked to respect signage

Williams Lake first stop on provincial tour for group of lawyers

Reach Legal is offering its expertise to smaller communities

Three suspects remain in custody after stolen truck was apprehended Friday

RCMP are asking if anyone has video footage of the arrest of the three suspects

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Travelling lawyers hope to make legal services accessible in every community

A new company is creating a network of experts to connect rural communities with services

Cariboo Think Tank calls for ‘forest resiliency’ to keep sector viable

Delegates at Future of Forestry Think Tank agree industry needs to transition

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

