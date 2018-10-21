Horses grazing on a winter day. (Black Press file photo)

COLUMNS: Farmers, ranchers need to be outstanding in their field

This means feed shortages for our base herds of cattle.

Climate and weather have shaken us this year, as last, with smoke and drought. Our regrowth which we depend on, on our pastured ranges and home fields just hasn’t happened.

This means feed shortages for our base herds of cattle.

Now just what to do about it is the question we all have to answer.

Overgrazing is not an answer as that just deepens the problem.

Some have said that you can’t feed your way out of a drought; in other words it is too costly to the bottom line to purchase feed, certainly above your own cost to produce the same feed.

One strategy is to keep the base herd which can be fed affordably and increase numbers when feed is plenty and affordable.

READ MORE: Is a grass fed finished business a viable option for cattle producers?

Just what to do to manage our lands to achieve an optimum production for nutritious cattle feed either as standing plants or as preserved feed (forage) is more difficult if traditional weather patterns change.

Where do we turn for advice?

Neighbours might be one source of advice but typically we used to turn to public employees in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Over the past two decades or so, government has reduced the number of staff in advisory positions for farmers and ranchers.

So we haven’t been in the habit of seeking to get behind the locked doors to the offices beyond.

We are fortunate, now that dwindling of advisory capacity has be reversed.

New recruitment has increased again — the warm bodies in the field and in the offices willing to assist ranchers and farmers.

I had the pleasure to meet two recently- hired employees. One will work in Quesnel and Williams Lake and the other 100 Mile and the Chilcotin.

They have broad educations in agriculture-related fields.

As producers we need to get to know them and sort out our respective roles, i.e. who is doing what with respect to advancing our knowledge and experimentation (we call these trials and demonstrations of different techniques and practices for seeding, for example).

Taking charge of our future in farming is a given, but it will required we, as agriculture business, develop our own capacity to learning and change methods as appropriate.

But we can’t do the difficult stuff alone.

We need to collaborate with government and other producers to bear the costs of the work to be done on our farms which produce broader public and private benefits.

READ MORE: Bare ground, the enemy of water retention

We are expecting a nutrient management specialist and a forage specialist to be on the job soon.

Like the livestock specialist these are not regional jobs but rather province-wide in their scope, so our access is somewhat diluted.

Progress is being made in the level of service, however, and that is good.

We must make individual and collective efforts to stay on top of our fields. We all need to say we are “outstanding in our fields,” as a bumper sticker once said.

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Just Posted

COLUMNS: Farmers, ranchers need to be outstanding in their field

This means feed shortages for our base herds of cattle.

Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

Voters head to the polls in Williams Lake

CRD boardroom office, Marie Sharpe gymnasium become polling stations

Lakecity local returns home to take over HDS Flooring

Hopkins Design Studio Flooring under new management.

New denturist pleased to bring his talents to lakecity

The Lake City Denture Clinic may have a new denturist but the commitment to quality remains the same

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog

Leaving B.C.’s electoral reform to a referendum is ‘ridiculous’: professor

B.C. voters getting ballots in the mail on proposal to change electoral system

Canada condemns killing of journalist in Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey

The Saudi government claimed Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a ‘fistfight’

One year to election: Trudeau Liberals gear up for tussles on climate, premiers

Analysts say that the Liberals have reason to be ‘fairly confident’

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s proportional representation vote is dishonest, misleading

Veteran of 2005 Citizens’ Assembly urges rejection of new voting systems

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Most Read