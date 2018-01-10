COLUMNS: Fake News deemed word of the year

Fake News is the Word of the Year, chosen by the Collins Dictionary.

Fake News is the Word of the Year, chosen by the Collins Dictionary because of its “ubiquitous presence” in 2017.

Collins describes Fake News as “a sensational piece of news which does not map to reality, designed to attract attention to or damage somebody’s reputation.”

U.S. President Donald Trump claims the word, labelling all news he doesn’t like as fake.

Mr. Trump, a leader in the field of fishy stories, calls his version of events Alternate Facts.

Fake news is a new name for an old game.

Over the years it has been called propaganda, misinformation, newspeak and doublespeak (Orwell) — the list is a long one.

It’s gossip on a larger scale. Like gossip, no matter how inaccurate or vicious the fake news may be, it’s effective in damaging governments, communities and individuals, especially with social media to spread the word.

The damage can last forever. Adolf Hitler is credited with saying if you tell a lie big enough and tell it often enough, it will be believed.

As well as furthering the news spreaders’ agenda, Fake News can distract attention from what might be more relevant information. People spreading fake news usually escape any consequences. When politicians, public figures, or whoever get caught, they can claim they were misquoted, misinterpreted, or their comments were taken out of context. By then the harm is done.

The solution? Sadly, be a sceptic. Double check the reliability of news and Facebook sources.

“Believe nothing you hear and only half what you see” – Edgar Allan Poe

***

The weather was warm, the snow stopped in time, and all was well for the the Rogers’ Hometown Hockey celebration over the weekend. A good time was had by everyone, and congratulations to the local volunteers for a job well done.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian, and book author.

Previous story
Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining
Next story
COLUMNS: MSP fees cut, but hold onto your wallet

Just Posted

Teenager dies in Sugar Cane fire, confirms BC Coroners Service

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Travel advisory in place north of Quesnel

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections, limited visibility and compact snow for highways in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Hometown Hockey and Cariboo Strong

Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, a chance to celebrate

SMART 55: Hope and expectation in the New Year

Pat Cassidy’s contribution to Smart 55 for this month

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The tale of ‘The Canadian’

Columnist Barry Sale delves into the writings of Harry Jones.

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes B.C. cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle in Salmon Arm by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

Child pricked by discarded needle at Victoria restaurant

Incident took place Monday at a downtown McDonald’s, located across the street from a homeless shelter

Most Read