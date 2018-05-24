COLUMNS: Enjoy a tangy barbecue sauce this grilling season

The fight between Premiers Notley of Alberta and B.C’s John Horgan is getting touchy these days

He said, she said.

The fight between Premiers Rachel Notley of Alberta and B.C’s John Horgan is getting touchy these days.

Notley said she would shut off gasoline to B.C. so Horgan said it’s unconstitutional and is taking it to court.

Alberta’s NDP government’s threat to turn off the taps on B.C.’s energy supply is causing a spike in gas prices and hammering our economy.

Horgan says we don’t want their oil but, on the other hand, they are suing them to give us oil?

The lawsuit states that a lengthy disruption in the supply of gasoline, diesel and crude oil from Alberta to British Columbia would cause B.C. irreparable harm.

Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean blames Premier Horgan’s NDP government, and says all the fighting has created too much uncertainty.

I think Horgan should shake his head and try to work with Alberta.

But enough about politics. Let’s go home to Williams Lake.

Last week I took a hot tub filter into New Waves Pool & Spa and Rick Jelley took some time to show me a neat wood pellet grill. The “Pit Boss” grill cooks and smokes food to perfection.

Here’s a nice barbecue sauce recipe:

• 1 cup cola flavoured carbonated beverage

• 1 cup canned tomato sauce

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 cup molasses

• 1/2 cup cider vinegar

• 2 1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar

• 1 1/2 tbs steak sauce

• 1 tbsp yellow mustard

• 1 tbsp chili powder

• 1 tbsp onion powder

• 1 tbsp garlic salt

• 1 tsp hot pepper sauce

In a large saucepan mix together the cola, tomato sauce, tomato paste, butter, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, molasses, cider and balsamic vinegars, steak sauce and mustards.

Season with chili powder, savory, onion powder, garlic salt and hot pepper sauce, and stir to blend.

Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon.

Enjoy this tangy barbecue sauce.

Bye for now and Good Cooking.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy
Next story
COLUMNS: How prodigal is that?

Just Posted

School District 27 Board and management to respond to ministry report

Guenther, Wintjes and Futcher will speak to the report tomorrow

PHOTOS: Falcons win opener at lakecity provincials

Schedule included inside for AAA, AA and Tier 2 divisions

Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake invites you to our upcoming… Continue reading

Raffle winners

Bonner family wins Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s table raffle

Vehicle fire sends plume of smoke into the air in Williams Lake

Dune buggy catches fire after a loud “bang”

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Northeastern pipeline approved to go ahead without Pacific NorthWest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4 billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Most Read