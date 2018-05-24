COLUMNS: Enjoy a tangy barbecue sauce this grilling season

The fight between Premiers Notley of Alberta and B.C’s John Horgan is getting touchy these days

He said, she said.

The fight between Premiers Rachel Notley of Alberta and B.C’s John Horgan is getting touchy these days.

Notley said she would shut off gasoline to B.C. so Horgan said it’s unconstitutional and is taking it to court.

Alberta’s NDP government’s threat to turn off the taps on B.C.’s energy supply is causing a spike in gas prices and hammering our economy.

Horgan says we don’t want their oil but, on the other hand, they are suing them to give us oil?

The lawsuit states that a lengthy disruption in the supply of gasoline, diesel and crude oil from Alberta to British Columbia would cause B.C. irreparable harm.

Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean blames Premier Horgan’s NDP government, and says all the fighting has created too much uncertainty.

I think Horgan should shake his head and try to work with Alberta.

But enough about politics. Let’s go home to Williams Lake.

Last week I took a hot tub filter into New Waves Pool & Spa and Rick Jelley took some time to show me a neat wood pellet grill. The “Pit Boss” grill cooks and smokes food to perfection.

Here’s a nice barbecue sauce recipe:

• 1 cup cola flavoured carbonated beverage

• 1 cup canned tomato sauce

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 cup molasses

• 1/2 cup cider vinegar

• 2 1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar

• 1 1/2 tbs steak sauce

• 1 tbsp yellow mustard

• 1 tbsp chili powder

• 1 tbsp onion powder

• 1 tbsp garlic salt

• 1 tsp hot pepper sauce

In a large saucepan mix together the cola, tomato sauce, tomato paste, butter, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, molasses, cider and balsamic vinegars, steak sauce and mustards.

Season with chili powder, savory, onion powder, garlic salt and hot pepper sauce, and stir to blend.

Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon.

Enjoy this tangy barbecue sauce.

Bye for now and Good Cooking.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.