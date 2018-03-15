COLUMNS: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this slow cooker recipe

Happy St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. One of the longest-running and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in North America occurs each year in Montreal, whose city flag includes a shamrock in its lower-right quadrant.

The yearly celebration has been organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal since 1929. The parade has been held yearly without interruption since 1824. St Patrick’s Day itself, however, has been celebrated in Montreal since as far back as 1759 by Irish soldiers in the Montreal Garrison following the British conquest of New France.

In Manitoba, the Irish Association of Manitoba runs a yearly three-day festival of music and culture based around St. Patrick’s Day.

In 2004, the CelticFest Vancouver Society organized its first yearly festival in downtown Vancouver to celebrate the Celtic Nations and their cultures. This event, which includes a parade, occurs each year during the weekend nearest St Patrick’s Day.

In Quebec City, there was a parade from 1837 to 1926. The Quebec City St-Patrick Parade returned in 2010 after more than 84 years. For the occasion, a portion of the New York Police Department Pipes and Drums were present as special guests.

There has been a parade held in Toronto since at least 1863.[85] The Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team was known as the Toronto St. Patrick’s from 1919 to 1927, and wore green jerseys. In 1999, when the Maple Leafs played on St Patrick’s Day, they wore green St Patrick’s retro uniforms. There is a large parade in the city’s downtown on the Sunday before March 17 which attracts over 100,000 spectators.

Stout Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Veggies

• 1 1/2 cans or bottles Irish Stout beer such as Guinness

• 1-4 pound corned beef brisket

• 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar

• 3 sweet potatoes cut into chunks

• 1 head of cabbage, cored and coarsely chopped

• 2 large sweet onions chopped

• 6 large carrots chopped

• 3 red potatoes cut into chunks

Pour 1 bottle Irish stout beer into a slow cooker. Rinse corned beef brisked and pat dry. Rub with brown sugar, including the bottom and place brisket into the slow cooker with stout beer. Arrange sweet potato, cabbage, onion and carrots around the brisket in the slow cooker. Pour remaining 1/2 bottle of Irish stout beer on and around brisket and vegetables to moisten the brown sugar. Cover the cooker and cook on low until the corned beef is tender for about six hours. I hope you have a good St. Patrick’s Day.

Bye for now and Goood Cooking.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.