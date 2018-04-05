Oliver Berger presents a eco-business certification to John Hack and Guff of O-Netrix Solutions in Williams Lake for their commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle.

COLUMNS: CCCS launches eco-business coaching program

What is the eco-business coaching program?

What is the eco-business coaching program?

Well, here at the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, we want to help businesses achieve Waste Wise and Water Wise practices at work just like we all do at home. Sometimes it can be hard to take your eco-friendly habits to the workplace. Perhaps the layout of the building works against you, maybe your boss doesn’t want to spend any extra money or time on it, or it’s been a battle to convince your coworkers to recycle? And where do you bring it all? Well, we are here to help!

A few weeks back O-Netrix Solutions Inc. allowed us to present at their office. We talked with the owner and fellow staff just before one of their staff meetings and discussed sustainability options for the business and the impacts we all have on the environment even while we are at work.

We also toured around the office sharing ideas on how to handle waste and where to save water. We are happy to report electronic waste and most recyclables are sorted very well and handled quite efficiently. They are happy to have now added pens and compost to their already impressive waste diversion practices.

“Everybody picked up something,” said John Hack, owner of O-Netrix Solutions Inc.

The presentation was beneficial for all parties — we learned a lot from each other.

It is helpful to have a few dedicated staff in your place of work who can manage all the different waste streams. Organization is key. It is even more beneficial when these employees can accomplish these tasks during paid work hours. At O-Netrix, Lorne ‘Guff’ Gulliford is this person.

He takes care of the proper handling and delivery of recyclables around town. He also keeps all employees on their toes when it comes to their waste and what can or cannot be recycled. They must feel the same way my family does when I come to visit.

We have also had an on-site visit with the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club to discuss their waste management strategies.

We discussed how to manage all the excess packaging they deal with in their pro shop.

The topic of grass came up and the course superintendent explained he is experimenting with various forms of compost (including some from the Potato House) for soil amendment instead of using nitrogen fertilizers.

The restaurant is also researching a paper straw implementation, and for now they will only serve straws upon request to reduce that unnecessary waste.

Different businesses create different forms of waste and consume different forms of energy to accomplish their goals.

It is important to focus on where you can implement change most effectively overall. The eco-business program is a quick and easy introduction to helping make energy-wise decisions a reality.

Thanks to the generous support of our many funding partners we are able to offer this program to businesses free of charge. Call us today at 250-398-7929 to learn more.

Conservation Tip of the Month: Did you know most office-related waste is recyclable, including paper, cardboard, printer ink, batteries, ballpoint pens and even Sharpies!

Down to Earth is a monthly column submitted by members of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.

Previous story
COLUMNS: Time to get FireSmart
Next story
COLUMNS: Traditional knowledge and science

Just Posted

Quesnel Lake water quality improving with time

Researcher gives presentation on health of the lake almost four years after Mount Polley Mine tailings breach

Court inquiry into 2016 shooting wrapped up Thursday

A preliminary inquiry took place Wednesday and Thursday in Williams Lake Provincial Court for charges related to an incident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Snow falling in Williams Lake

Environment Canada predicts two to four centimetres of the white stuff for Thursday afternoon

Powerlifter from Williams Lake sees success at Oregon event

From losing weight to lifting weights, Cariboo powerlifters set multiple national WABDL records

Roy Crosina honoured for several decades with Freemasonry

For a total of 64 years a Williams Lake man has been a member of the Williams Lake Centre Lodge #113

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Most Read