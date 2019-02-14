COLUMNS: Budget Day around the corner

Now nearing the halfway mark milestone of his government, Horgan and his finance minister Carole James are about to bring down their second complete budget.

This week marks the return of the spring session of the Legislature, even though much of the province is stuck in a deep freeze of winter temperatures.

And while the political climate in Victoria is not expected to be much warmer, a great deal has transpired since the fall session ended last November.

In late December, voters handed the government a stiff rebuke of proportional representation in no uncertain terms.

For a government still clinging to a sense of renewal since assuming office just 19 months ago, that sentiment came to an abrupt end when over 61 percent of British Columbians said no to electoral reform for the third time since 2005.

Premier Horgan then dodged a bullet during the Nanaimo by-election, which could have resulted in a tie vote at the Legislature had a popular 34-year old new-comer, Tony Harris, taken the traditional NDP stronghold from a minority government living very much on the edge.

Now nearing the halfway mark milestone of his government, Horgan and his finance minister Carole James are about to bring down their second complete budget.

There have been no less than 19 new or increased tax hikes amounting to $5.5 billion worth of new spending that James claims is ‘making life more affordable’ for the average British Columbian.

The big question coming on February 19th Budget Day, is whether or not the government will continue to raise more taxes, or take the opportunity to fix the controversial and deeply flawed Speculation Tax, or the even more unpopular Employer Health Tax.

Nearly all of the taxes announced in last year’s budget come into effect in 2019, and now British Columbians are wondering how the second of four planned increases to the carbon tax is going to make life more affordable on April 1st?

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Previous story
LETTER: Fletcher forgets B.C. Liberals’ ‘weasel party’ at legislature

Just Posted

This one-man band will follow Brent Morton with his signature folk party sound

The Alkemist returns to lakecity next week

Thankful senior out of the cold and on the road again

Owen has received an outpouring of support, supplies and donations from lakecity residents and businesses to help him get back on his feet

Cobb, French and Sellars to meet with Premier about Atlantic Power Feb. 15

Atlantic Power cannot sign a deal to get fibre without a contract with BC Hydro: Mayor Walt Cobb.

Valentine’s Dessert Tea for seniors a sweet success

“This is kind of just a thank you to the older seniors who have contributed so much for so long.”

Photos: Vintage Valentines burlesque show and dance a rip-roaring success

A fun and raunchy night of female empowerment and burlesque was celebrated at Vintage Valentines

VIDEO: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope to help the Iranian-born dog

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Killer’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession in girl’s murder could have been fabricated, judge says

Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford

Postal workers say millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

Freedom of information campaign on ICBC rates started

Former north B.C. mayor is recruiting people to get ICBC info to compare rural vs urban rates.

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Most Read