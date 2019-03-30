COLUMNS: BC Cattlemen’s Annual meeting and Education Day coming up May 23-25

There is nothing like getting information in person

The Cariboo Cattlemen are hosting the Annual meeting of the BC Cattlemen’s Association in Williams Lake, from May 23-25. Columnist David Zirnhelt breaks down what we can expect. File Photo.

Sometimes I promote events that are of interest to people in the farming and ranching business. This is one of those times.

I know we can get a lot of information from the internet, magazines , and newspapers, but there is nothing like getting it in person.

Cariboo Cattlemen are hosting the Annual meeting of the BC Cattlemen’s Association in Williams Lake, May 23-25. It begins with a reception Thursday night. Friday is the day for the business meetings where reports are made on issues of very current relevance, and resolutions are debated.

Perhaps of interest to many out there is the education day starting Saturday morning and going until 4 p.m.

Topics of relevance may include: taking care of your soil, profitability measures your business can practice, and the latest important research findings on matters of concern for the cattle industry.

So, if you want to keep up on this important agriculture industry, there is a modest fee to attend. It is cheaper than having to travel to conferences to get updated in person by leaders in the cattle business.

Contact for details at BC Cattlemen’s: Becky Everett, 1-877-688-2333, or 250-573-3611.

For the program you can go to the BCCA website.

Some of us may be looking for silver bullets to make our businesses viable. There will unlikely be any on offer.

However, it is likely that you will meet someone, one of the researchers presenting, that could make a difference to your operation.

There is a trade show that goes with the convention and there you can talk with suppliers who might have things you need. Or you might be a supplier that can offer your services and set up a booth — for a fee, of course.

If there is one thing you can do to advance your knowledge and understanding of where this industry is at or where you fit in, this will be the place to be.

I am a strong advocate of ranchers pulling together to make things better for all of us.

In addition to all the serious stuff I just mentioned, there is a program for those accompanying their business partners but who don’t want to attend meetings and speakers.

There will be ”companion” tours (don’t take your dog) to the 153 Mile historic Store, the Sunshine Ranch (weddings and butcher shop), and the Woodjam Ranch upriver from Horsefly.

All these are a must to see.

Sometimes you have to get out, put out and take in. Reward all the volunteers who are bringing this event to you!

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.