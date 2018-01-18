COLUMNS: Baked bannock a treat for the tastebuds

I have heard Chief Louie speak at five different events and met him personally.

Some years ago when I was on the BC Chamber of Commerce Board, we were working with First Nations groups across B.C. for economic development.

I was co-chair of the assembly for the Northern BC group, and the conference was held in the Overlander conference room. When our first guest was coming up to speak, he was wearing a three-piece suit and I thought this First Nations Chief has to be a lawyer.

It was Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band. I was really impressed with the Chief and what he had to say during the meeting.

One of the first things he told the mostly First Nations crowd was two things: You have to get up in the morning and then you must go to work.

Chief Louie was one of 100 new appointments to the Order of Canada. Louie has been Chief of the Osoyoos Band going back to 1985. In 1988 he started the Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation to lead the once impoverished band to start or acquire enterprises in tourism, construction and recreation. Chief Louie started the Nk’Mip cellars, a very successful winery that is the first in North America to be owned by Aboriginals: “I want to create jobs and have people and families have a decent income now, not wait for treaty issues to be settled or land claims issues or the ongoing issues between the provinces and First Nations or the federal government and First Nations.”

Chief Louie and his council also have a golf course on their land.

Chief Louie was also presented the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest honour for outstanding achievement in 2006.

I have heard Chief Louie speak at five different events and met him personally, and I consider him to be a very special person.

I thought perhaps a First Nations recipe would be appropriate for this message.

Bannock is thought of as being a First Nations dish but it may have come from the Scottish.

Bannock may be baked in an oven or over charcoal or open fire.

• 4 cups of all purpose flour

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 2 tbsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp of salt

• 2 cups of milk (or water)

Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Measure the milk and add it to the flour mixture stirring with a fork to mix it.

The dough should form. If the mixture seems too dry and crumbly add more liquid, a tablespoon at a time.

Put the dough on a counter top lightly-coated with flour.

Knead for about three minutes. Preheat oven to 350F. Pat the dough into a circle about 5 3/4 of an inch wide.

Transfer the dough to a well-greased cooking sheet. Prick the surface of the dough with a fork.

Bake about 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking!

Previous story
Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games
Next story
COLUMNS: Time for a facilitator to speed up the salvage of burned timber

Just Posted

Williams Lake youth take up bagpipes

Older pipers pass on knowledge of the Scottish instument

RCMP investigating shoplifting incident

RCMP seek information on theft

Students excited for exclusive date with CP31

Two students from the Cariboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price.

Loaded logging truck and car collide on Dog Creek Road Thursday

Police are warning motorists to slow down as icy roads plague Cariboo Chilcotin

Two charged in New Year’s day robbery and assault in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP said they have charged two people in connection with a New Year’s day robbery and assault outside a local convenience store.

Cougar kitten rescued near Williams Lake

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten after mother struck by vehicle

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Sacred Ground ancient burial story goes to Philadelphia

VIDEO: Smithers cultural resource company filmed their work of BC Hydro discovery near Hagwilget.

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

Most Read