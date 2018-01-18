COLUMNS: Baked bannock a treat for the tastebuds

I have heard Chief Louie speak at five different events and met him personally.

Some years ago when I was on the BC Chamber of Commerce Board, we were working with First Nations groups across B.C. for economic development.

I was co-chair of the assembly for the Northern BC group, and the conference was held in the Overlander conference room. When our first guest was coming up to speak, he was wearing a three-piece suit and I thought this First Nations Chief has to be a lawyer.

It was Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band. I was really impressed with the Chief and what he had to say during the meeting.

One of the first things he told the mostly First Nations crowd was two things: You have to get up in the morning and then you must go to work.

Chief Louie was one of 100 new appointments to the Order of Canada. Louie has been Chief of the Osoyoos Band going back to 1985. In 1988 he started the Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation to lead the once impoverished band to start or acquire enterprises in tourism, construction and recreation. Chief Louie started the Nk’Mip cellars, a very successful winery that is the first in North America to be owned by Aboriginals: “I want to create jobs and have people and families have a decent income now, not wait for treaty issues to be settled or land claims issues or the ongoing issues between the provinces and First Nations or the federal government and First Nations.”

Chief Louie and his council also have a golf course on their land.

Chief Louie was also presented the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest honour for outstanding achievement in 2006.

I have heard Chief Louie speak at five different events and met him personally, and I consider him to be a very special person.

I thought perhaps a First Nations recipe would be appropriate for this message.

Bannock is thought of as being a First Nations dish but it may have come from the Scottish.

Bannock may be baked in an oven or over charcoal or open fire.

• 4 cups of all purpose flour

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 2 tbsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp of salt

• 2 cups of milk (or water)

Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Measure the milk and add it to the flour mixture stirring with a fork to mix it.

The dough should form. If the mixture seems too dry and crumbly add more liquid, a tablespoon at a time.

Put the dough on a counter top lightly-coated with flour.

Knead for about three minutes. Preheat oven to 350F. Pat the dough into a circle about 5 3/4 of an inch wide.

Transfer the dough to a well-greased cooking sheet. Prick the surface of the dough with a fork.

Bake about 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking!