Donna Barnett talks the importance of landowner rights in her weekly column. (Patrick Davies photo)

COLUMNS: ALR changes date back to the 1970s

Donna Barnett shares her opinions on proposed changes to landowner rights

Agriculture minister Lana Popham was under fire again this week because of her plans to strip away the rights of any landowner with property located within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

During question period at the Legislature, Popham clung to her defence that all changes to the ALR and the governing Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) are being done in the name of “food security.”

This includes a new legal definition of the word ‘persons’, which would be limited only to ‘governments.’ This change will prohibit individual landowners from altering the use of their own land by removing their ability to file an exclusion application.

So if you are a farmer or a rancher who purchased land within the ALR, the NDP wants you to know that government knows how best to manage your private property.

READ MORE: Rural B.C. hit in the pocket book by ICBC increases

We are not talking about a return to the 1990s under the old NDP. Popham wants to roll back any progressive changes made since 1973, when the ALR was hastily assembled by former NDP Premier Dave Barrett.

Popham also claims that other jurisdictions in the world envy the ALR, and wish they had brought in the same thing. The fact is no other jurisdiction in the country has adopted a similar approach in the past 45 years. So if Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the rest of Canada manage their agricultural lands quite well without any ALR, why does the NDP feel this system is so important?

To explain this zealous regard for NDP policy heirlooms, it is worth remembering that B.C. is also the only province with a public monopoly on auto insurance called ICBC. The ALR and ICBC are two of the NDP’s most sacred institutions. Horgan and Popham will defend them at all costs, regardless of the fact that they are stale leftovers from nearly a half century ago.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Previous story
COLUMNS: Government commits to revitalization of Coast forest industry

Just Posted

COLUMNS: ALR changes date back to the 1970s

Donna Barnett shares her opinions on proposed changes to landowner rights

Community rallies for couple who lose one twin baby, other in hospital after premature birth

Donations can be made at Still North Design Co.

COLUMNS: Government commits to revitalization of Coast forest industry

The Coast Forest Sector Revitalization has five main goals:

COLUMNS: BC Cattlemen’s Annual meeting and Education Day coming up May 23-25

There is nothing like getting information in person

Cariboo Festival Society all set to put on 2019’s Cariboo Festival

This year’s adjudicators hail from across B.C.

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

Gear and fish were seized

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

Most Read