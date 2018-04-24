COLUMNS: Access to information

Today is my birthday. I didn’t expect to live this long.

I’m counting many yesterdays, not too many tomorrows. Some elders rant about the good old days but I wouldn’t say old days were good, just different.

One difference is today’s communication systems. What with internet and TV we get swamped with news of events as they happen. We can get instant information, expert opinions and advice on everything and anything. The problem is deciding what’s important to us and figuring out what’s genuine news or fake.

Our opinions may be based on our knowledge and experience but they are coloured by what we read and hear. For instance, people who oppose the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion usually have some personal knowledge of B.C.’s coastline. Many who support it, don’t. Example, Alberta’s Premier Notley is quoted as saying it’s virtually impossible for double-hulled tankers to breach.

Was she misquoted or misinformed?

The mainstream media (the big dailies, TV) tend to support the pipeline. The alternate press (online) cover more of the issues. We need to read both. When all else fails, opposing sides still resort to discrediting each other personally, hoping to discredit what is said. Some columnists and politicians are good at this — corporate dictatorship versus eco-terrorists.

The pipeline controversy seems headed for court. That’s where issues that used to be resolved politically end up now.

Oddly enough, all the information we have access to hasn’t done much to improve our ability to pick good leaders. Is the problem our system? Once elected, political parties do whatever they choose, never mind election promises. When the opposition party eventually takes over, the first thing it does is chuck out everything they don’t like, including the good legislation. Some believe a proportional representation system would work better.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

