Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted) Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted) Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

COLUMN: Williams Lake cyclist rides in Toronto

Small town cyclist experiences cycling in a big city

This column imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist and Byron the Bicyclist. Recently, we welcomed Patty the Pedestrian. It is meant to educate as well as entertain the reader.

Dear Maddie the Motorist & Patty the Pedestrian;

Wow, what a couple weeks it has been! Last Thursday I was bicycling in Rondeau Park on the wooded shores of Lake Erie. It had little or no vehicle traffic and was flat as a pancake and very restful.

Today, I bicycled down into Toronto river valleys and back up to busy roads. Valley trails were calm, quiet and cool.

Back up on the streets, I had to be alert. Some streets had designated bike lanes, others marked suggested quiet streets to cycle on. But some roads had no special provisions for bicyclists so I had to be very aware of my surroundings.

Did I feel safe bicycling Toronto? For the most, I did. Drivers were patient; they respected my right to be on the road. But at one place, I hit the edge of a bus stop’s concrete pad. It caused me to veer to the curb but I maintained control. As I was a bit ticked with that, I rode on the sidewalk for a couple blocks but gave pedestrians the right of way.

Why does Toronto encourage bicycle use? You can move more people on existing roads. Parking problems are reduced. People get exercise. It reduces pollution. It is cheaper. Based on the numerous people I saw on bicycles here; it seems quite a few people simply prefer it.

Signed, Byron the Bicyclist

Dear Byron the Bicyclist;

Thanks for sharing. Did you hear that Williams Lake City Council heard a delegation supporting Bike to Work weeks planned for October 3 to 16?

Signed; Maddie and Patty

Bert Groenenberg is a cyclist and pedestrian who has mainly biked or walked to work on Oliver Street for 30 years.

Read more: Williams Lake and area politicians challenged to go by bike Oct. 3 to 16


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooCyclingWilliams Lake

Previous story
FRENCH CONNECTION: Election challenges ahead

Just Posted

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
Be wary of cell phone scams: Cariboo senior

The flags are at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall where the Royal Canadian Legion will host a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth 11 on Monday, Sept. 19, the same days as the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake legion hosting parade, memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted) Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
COLUMN: Williams Lake cyclist rides in Toronto

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Election challenges ahead