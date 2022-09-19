COLUMN: Williams Lake cyclist rides in Toronto

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted) Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)

This column imaginary correspondence between Maddie the Motorist and Byron the Bicyclist. Recently, we welcomed Patty the Pedestrian. It is meant to educate as well as entertain the reader.

Dear Maddie the Motorist & Patty the Pedestrian;

Wow, what a couple weeks it has been! Last Thursday I was bicycling in Rondeau Park on the wooded shores of Lake Erie. It had little or no vehicle traffic and was flat as a pancake and very restful.

Today, I bicycled down into Toronto river valleys and back up to busy roads. Valley trails were calm, quiet and cool.

Back up on the streets, I had to be alert. Some streets had designated bike lanes, others marked suggested quiet streets to cycle on. But some roads had no special provisions for bicyclists so I had to be very aware of my surroundings.

Did I feel safe bicycling Toronto? For the most, I did. Drivers were patient; they respected my right to be on the road. But at one place, I hit the edge of a bus stop’s concrete pad. It caused me to veer to the curb but I maintained control. As I was a bit ticked with that, I rode on the sidewalk for a couple blocks but gave pedestrians the right of way.

Why does Toronto encourage bicycle use? You can move more people on existing roads. Parking problems are reduced. People get exercise. It reduces pollution. It is cheaper. Based on the numerous people I saw on bicycles here; it seems quite a few people simply prefer it.

Signed, Byron the Bicyclist

Dear Byron the Bicyclist;

Thanks for sharing. Did you hear that Williams Lake City Council heard a delegation supporting Bike to Work weeks planned for October 3 to 16?

Signed; Maddie and Patty

Bert Groenenberg is a cyclist and pedestrian who has mainly biked or walked to work on Oliver Street for 30 years.

