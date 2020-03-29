Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COLUMN: We’ll get through this

MLA Donna Barnett and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on the COVID-19 pandemic

British Columbians are facing an unprecedented challenge as COVID-19 impacts all facets of our lives from our schools, healthcare system, businesses, and day-to-day routines.

Although the vast majority of cases in B.C. are located in the Lower Mainland, we need to remain vigilant to the threat to smaller, isolated communities.

Remember that there is a difference between being panicked and being vigilant — and stockpiling on toilet paper and cleaning supplies is not what anyone needs to be doing right now.

We need to be listening to the healthcare experts, adhering to social distancing requirements, and remaining calm yet cautious. Our food supply chains continue to run smoothly and essential services are open.

It is important to appreciate the individuals that are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis to ensure British Columbians are able to weather the storm and come out on top.

Read more: ‘Big appreciation sound-off’ planned to honour Williams Lake health care providers

Truckers are transporting goods to ensure people all over the province have what they need during these difficult times. Employees of grocery stores and pharmacies continue to deliver their services. Healthcare professionals are working around the clock to ensure British Columbians receive care.

We send our sincere thanks to each and every one of you. All of these workers are doing their best, and we owe it to them and to each other to do the same.

We are calling on all communities across the North to support one another as rural communities know how to do best.

Pick up the phone and call your social networks or make sure your elderly and vulnerable neighbours have enough groceries at home.

Self-isolation may put physical distance between us to help combat this virus, but it should not isolate our social connections. We are in a definitive time in the world right now — let’s show each other that in a period of crisis we come together as a community.

Read more: B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

This is a joint submission by Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

OpinionWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
French Connection: Observations from isolation

Just Posted

COLUMN: Small scale logging contractors have to be versatile

There is logging activity in the Fox Mountain area with chip trucks heading into town

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

VIDEO: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy fire chief

About 37 emergency vehicles participated in a drive-by Saturday evening

‘Community is amazing’: Williams Lake woman organizes drive-by birthdays

With self-isolation the norm due to COVID-19 children are missing out

Much of the Cariboo under open fire ban due to COVID-19

‘No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires’

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

World COVID-19 update: U.S. expects 100,000 deaths; Oregon declares disaster

Comprehensive update of world news for Sunday, March 19.

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

Sewers stitch masks to free up supplies for front-line health-care workers

“We have little old ladies sewing up a storm,” said Joan Davis

Experts weigh in on best handling of groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

Study suggests the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic

‘There is community’: B.C. councillor welcomes new baby into world amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘I realize there’s much more than fear and worry… there is hope, there is new life’: Jason Lum

Earth Hour 2020 kicks off online Saturday night

Action moves online due to COVID-19

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

Most Read