COLUMN: Trying to find a balance

Some of the stuff we worry about will never happen. Some stuff we don’t worry about probably will. Like worrying about illegal immigrant Muslims taking over our country but ignoring the fact that big corporations, some foreign, already have significant influence on our politicians. They aren’t likely to tolerate interference.

We worry about jobs, and rightfully so, but we too often put economic growth (jobs) ahead of environmental concerns, and that isn’t always a good idea. At the same time we encourage technology to eliminate jobs.

Which brings up a local issue, Pinnacle Pellet’s plans for upgrading have raised fears over possible increased air pollution. I keep nagging about air quality hoping someone who can do something about it will do something, but it hasn’t been high on the city or CRD agendas. Last week Environment BC reported poor air quality here and we don’t even have any significant forest fires yet.

I understand city council is seeking more information re: the pellet plant upgrade. Council can only support or not support proposals like this. It doesn’t have the final say.

Question. Will the pellet plant upgrade create new jobs?

The mainstream media made a big deal of bare-armed women violating the Legislature’s dress code. What didn’t get much notice was the province’s plan to give the foreign-owned LNG plants unprecedented subsidies and tax relief as well as providing them with cheap power. LNG projects were high on the Liberal to-do list too, but Green Leader Andrew Weaver is not happy with the hand outs.

B.C. expects to profit from overseas LNG sales (if you disregard the environmental costs, like fracking) but Australia’s experience with LNG production wasn’t very positive. According to reports, there were no huge revenues, and once the construction was over there were few full-time jobs.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.